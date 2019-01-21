Actors Chris and Luke Hemsworth are intent on outdoing each other to show visitors the best of Australia, with Chris helming the now famous Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home ad and Luke following up with his own tour of the Dundee set.

Here, the top five Dundee experiences to target on your next vacation (but maybe not in a golf cart):

1. The Ghan:

One of the world’s great train journeys, the Ghan (pronounced ga-an as in the eponymous Afghan cameleers who brought camels to Australia to open up the Outback) trip from Darwin to Adelaide covers 1851 miles of awe-inspiring Australian landscape, with excursions to Katherine Gorge, Coober Pedy, and Alice Springs along the way.

2. Eyre Peninsula:

This South Australian region is blessed with stunning coastal scenery, delicious local food (you should definitely try the oysters) and some serious wildlife encounters, now wonder it is called Australia’s Seafood Frontier. Oh, and it has a serious adventurous side, from shark cage diving from Port Lincoln to swimming with dolphins and seals .



3. Quay, Sydney:

If you want to really get a handle on the Sydney food scene then a meal at Quay is a must; the multiple award-winning restaurant has just had a major make-over and the food, under the watchful eye of chef Peter Gilmore, is still exquisite. Book well in advance as wait times for a table can take months.

4. Nitmiluk National Park:

Also known as Katherine Gorge, Nitmiluk National Park boasts 13 breathtaking gorges, as well as swimming holes, waterfalls, walking trails, Indigenous rock art and endless outback beauty.

5. Bamurru Plains:

A luxury safari lodge, Bamurru Plains has exclusive access to 115 square miles of wildlife-packed floodplains and savannah woodlands on the edge of Kakadu National Park.