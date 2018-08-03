Be more than a visitor: immerse yourself in the destination. Be the best version of yourself when you stay at Sage Hotels.

We only get one chance to try everything, one moment in time to explore what we like, love and want more of. Travelling gives us the opportunity to observe, experience and make choices to find ourselves without judgement or concern. As we grow up we develop our identity but when we travel, we have the opportunity for self-invention, to jump outside our comfort zone and bring to the surface the identity hidden inside.

Ask yourself? Are you the person who likes to take long walks along the coastline and listen to the sound of waves washing up on the shore? Do you enjoy hiking through nature, breathing in the magnificence of Australian fauna, tuning into the birds singing and the wind through the trees? Are you a little more adventurous, jumping from a plane to float among the clouds, or find the simplicity of sitting snuggled up with a love one, the perfect moment in time.

How about a girls’ weekend with some personal styling and indulgent spa treatments? Or dive into some local art or music and let your creative side explore the possibilities? How about an epicurean adventure, challenging your tastebuds and senses to the variety of local produce and beverage?

#FindYourself @Sage offers hospitality with a sense of place and a myriad of local experiences for self-discovery.

West Perth, Western Australia

Seeking some inspiration, relaxation and a natural high? Then Kings Park’s stunning location in West Perth may be perfect. Kings Park is predominantly natural bushland, contains more than 300 species of native plants and around 100 native animals. It’s more than 400 hectares of hiking trails, calm open spaces, relaxing picnic areas and one of the largest inner-city parks in the world overlooking the Swan River and the city skyline. The wildflower display between July and October is spectacular. Guided walks take you deep into the park along nature trails to view the unique native flora. And when you get to the other side, a simple 10-minute walk, hop onto a ferry at Barrack Street Jetty for a ride to Rottnest Island to fall in love with WA’s famous quokka.

Sage Hotel West Perth is located on trendy Hay Street peppered with an eclectic mix of shopping and dining options and mere minutes from Kings Park. After you’ve explored nature and marvelled in Australia’s happiest animal make your way back to the hotel to dine from the indulgent menu at the famous Julio’s Italian Restaurant. Sitting inside the beautiful 1902 heritage-listed Walsh Family Residence, it merges seamlessly with the modern hotel. Have a wonderful night’s sleep on our exclusive Dream Weave Sleep beds before another adventure the next day.

Wollongong, New South Wales

Just over an hour from Sydney, Wollongong is a fun-packed, adrenaline pumping destination with beautiful sunrises and spectacular vistas. One day you may want to try a tree-top obstacle course and flying fox soaring through rainforest, or skydive directly over North Wollongong beach, grab a solid left-hander surfing the pristine waves or go for a bushwalk or long hike. The next day you could stroll more than two kilometres of unspoiled beach, watch a stunning sunrise, expand your photography skills with a seventh generation Wollongong local or visit the wildlife sanctuary park.

Located on the spectacular Grand Pacific Drive, the modern Sage Hotel Wollongong boasts spacious rooms, many with great views of the coastline or hinterland. The hotel is adjacent to WIN Sports, Entertainment Centre and a short walk to the beach, and vibrant restaurants and cafes.

Fortitude Valley, Queensland

If you enjoy a weekend of shopping, live music, movies or culinary pleasures, then James Street is just for you. This retail precinct has staked a claim as Brisbane’s premium shopping and lifestyle area. A high energy urban pocket, it’s the perfect place to hang out with loved ones, have a girls’ weekend, maybe even a buck’s night. The area now plays home to some of the best Australian designers, including an impressive range of design showrooms, fashion boutiques, award-winning restaurants and cafes, art galleries, design havens and grooming emporiums.

Nestled in the heart of this prestigious cultural and lifestyle hub, Sage Hotel James Street is a contemporary hotel comprising 93 boutique rooms, all cleverly designed to allow maximum leisure space. The hotel is in the perfect spot to enjoy all that James Street has to offer. Simply step outside the hotel doors and you are in the middle of a hundred choices, depending on your mood.

Adelaide, South Australia

You have a few days to get away and need somewhere to let your hair down. Are you arriving for work and need a little Bleisure time? Some music, a touch of spirituality and maybe a glass of Barossa wine to top it off? There’s no better place than Adelaide, the Festival State to shake all your stress away. Adelaide boasts internationally known creative events such as the Guitar and Film Festivals, Ozasia, Sala and the famous WOMADelaide. Besides the copious choices of festivals on offer, the City of Churches is close to the Adelaide Hills wine region, internationally recognised for its distinctive premium wines, viticulture and stunning scenery.

Sage Hotel Adelaide is perfectly nestled in the heart of Adelaide’s inner suburbs. Whether you’ve come for work or to simply getaway, you’ll realise that you’ve picked the right place with quintessential Australian service and comfort, a menu focusing on South Australian cuisine, and an outdoor pool open during summer. Sage Hotel Adelaide can help you find the treasured nuggets of local flavour that make your stay unique.

Ringwood, Victoria

East Melbourne may seem tranquil when you arrive but it’s a great place to take a walk on the wild side. When city life gets too much, the Dandenong Ranges offers the antidote. The gateway to Victoria’s natural adventure park, soar the skies in a hot-air balloon or take an aerial challenge through the treetops on flying foxes, tight ropes and tunnels. If you want to keep your feet on the ground, enjoy a sedate long walk through pristine national park, or venture to SkyHigh Mount Dandenong with views to take your breath away. Enjoy a ride on Puffing Billy Railway, or find a meditative space inside William Ricketts Sanctuary, a place of beauty and tranquillity. Last but not least the Yarra Valley is home to many young, progressive winemakers and breweries. Alongside the vineyards you’ll find apple and pear orchards, strawberry fields, olive groves and many more farm gate producers.

Spanning five floors atop Eastland Retail Destination, a shopping precint at your doorstep, the 120-room Sage Hotel, Ringwood is designed to blend industrial and innovative styling with the natural views of the Dandenongs. Each room delivers premium comfort, the in-house Partake Restaurant and High & Dry Bar showcase locale epicurean choices, and there’s a gym to keep active when you’re not exploring the great outdoors.

For further information head to sage-hotels.com