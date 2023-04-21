Facebook Instagram Twitter

8 best swimming spots on Christmas Island (and how to best enjoy them)

Lynn Gail

Lynn Gail

Lynn Gail

Journalist + Photographer

April 21, 2023

Time 6 mins Read

Save Article Dolly Beach, Christmas Island swimming Dolly Beach, Christmas Island swimming

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Christmas Island
Lynn Gail
Lynn Gail

Journalist + Photographer

Lynn Gail

3 Posts

Lynn Gail is a travel writer and photographer who supplies both Australian and international travel magazines with features she hopes take readers on immersive journeys. An intrepid traveller, she’s most at home sitting alongside indigenous cultures, learning age-old belief systems. With her photography, Lynn aims to capture an essence of her subjects through making a connection.

Read more by Lynn Gail
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Skydiving, adventure, Tamar Valley, Tasmania, Australia

Diving from the sea and the sky in George Town

Experience the Tamar River from above and below the surface. George Town has some of the best scuba diving in Tassie, and is home to the only all-inclusive tandem skydiving experience in the state.

View More >
Valley view, Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia

Discover the Blue Mountains, Sydney’s backyard playground

Stroll through boutique shops, enjoy incredible restaurants and chocolate treats. Spend the night taking in dramatic valley views, or being transported to Palm Springs.

View More >
Outback Safari, AAT Safari, Northern Territory, Australia

Save up to $600 per couple* On AAT Kings Outback Safari

World Heritage Sites like Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park are just the entrée to this deep dive into the Northern Territory. Explore ancient structures and culture on this tour, and eat a lot of food along the way. Image credit: Tourism NT

View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo