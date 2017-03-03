Bistro Officina is firing up Bowral’s on-the-rise dining scene. Nikki Wallman takes a seat at the new hotspot. The word ‘hot’ doesn’t immediately come to mind when you hear ‘Bowral’, right? You’re more likely to think of cool, misty landscapes; vintage fashion and antiques; perhaps a spot of high tea or a golden, flaky country-style pie. But 2016 was a watershed year for the Southern Highlands town, with a raft of new restaurants and cafes proving that there’s a hunger among both locals and visitors for sophisticated, city-style dining infused with that inimitable laid-back country vibe. High on the list is Bistro Officina, which opened last winter in the newly refurbished restaurant space adjoining the quirky Berida Manor Hotel.

Upon entering the restaurant I’m struck by the cool-yet-warm, rustic ambience – with heavy wooden beams, wood-carved antler-style chandeliers, cowhide rugs and partly exposed brick walls – and we’re warmly greeted by chef Nicola Coccia’s wife Alexandra. It seems half of Bowral is here tonight, which might explain the waiter’s delay in arriving with our first drinks, but we’re happy to soak up the convivial atmosphere. Our waiter explains that the kitchen cooks only with fire – no electricity. It’s a primal thing, really: immediately, you imagine things charred, crisped, slow-roasted, smoked; flavours unfurling under the focus of the flame.

We opt for the ‘Officina Experience’ ($89), a casual version of a degustation that sees the chef send out his own selection of the night’s dishes (Dad and Sis order à la carte).