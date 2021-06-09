Facebook Instagram Twitter

Dubbo’s 'Big 4' family fun attractions in one easy pass

Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Dubbo

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Dubbo Regional Council

09 June 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

19 + three =

Comment

DEALS

Into the Bush – Stay 3 Nights and Save 30%

Make the most of your secluded bush escape for longer. Book 3 nights or more and receive 30% savings, inclusive of daily gourmet meals. Plus, get complimentary nature adventures each day, from bushwalking to conservation activities.

  • Gourmet breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and selected regional wines and beers with meals
  • Non-alcoholic beverages and in-villa snack bar
  • Two on-site activities daily per person from complimentary inclusions
View More >

15% Off NT Road Trips

Travel in an Apollo campervan, motorhome or 4WD camper from Darwin or Alice Springs between 12 July – 17 December 2021 and SAVE 15% off the daily rental rate + no one way fees!

  • Save 15% off the daily rate + take advantage of no one way fees
  • Book with confidence with flexi COVID terms
  • Wide range of campervans, motorhomes & 4WD campers available
View More >

4 Day Kangaroo Island Overseas Road Trip Package from $326pp* twin share

Includes return ferry travel for a vehicle and 3 nights’ accommodation in a Rustic Cabin at Emu Bay Holiday Homes. Hire car options also available.

  • Take an overseas road trip to Kangaroo Island where you’ll feel a world away
  • Travel from 15th May to 15th September 2021
  • Bonus night accommodation offers available when booking through SeaLink
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo