The Mudgee region is a destination on everyone’s bucket list, and rightly so. After a fuss-free 270-kilometre journey from Sydney, charming countryside and an historic, sophisticated town awaits.

Why not take time out from your busy life, skip town, and find out what all the fuss is about? Swirl and sip your way through more than 40 family-owned cellar doors, plus a distillery and brewery. Treat yourself to the region’s famed local produce. Potter around boutique and chic shopping precincts and find hidden gems while exploring the region’s heritage.

If you’ve visited Mudgee before, you’ll know that culinary passion runs deep, with the region now a household name among food-lovers. For those yet to visit, allow us to set the scene. Mudgee has a rich pastoral history, as reflected in its heritage streetscapes – wide and tree-lined, just as you would imagine from a refined country town.

From the fertile farmland comes great local produce, and it’s readily available at cafes and restaurants, farm-gate tours, cellar doors and epicurean outlets. With a winemaking history dating back to the 1850s, Mudgee is the third-largest grape-producing region in NSW. It is from this rich source that local chefs and winemakers draw inspiration.

Many ‘tree-changers’ now call Mudgee home. Plenty have brought with them a slice of city life, gently connecting it with the authenticity of the country. This, in turn, means an abundance of sophisticated yet earthy experiences for visitors to indulge in. With a range of breathtaking natural attractions, delectable wine and fresh local produce, events to excite, an impressive shopping precinct, lush golf course, and picturesque streetscapes, it’s time you visited Mudgee. Car, train, or plane, you certainly won’t be disappointed by what awaits you.

And, upon your return, while impressing friends with your expertly paired Mudgee produce and wine, you’ll be reminded of that treasured break. You may just find yourself returning to restock sooner than you think.

Begin your journey at visitmudgeeregion.com.au