Just when you thought the world of glamping couldn’t get any better, Sierra Escape – Mudgee’s luxury eco site – expands. A stone’s throw from a town best known for its abundance of culinary experiences, Sierra Escape is the first and only glamping abode in the Mudgee region, and the ultimate destination for those who don’t like to check their comfort at the door. And with the recent addition of two new tents, glampers now have an even better opportunity to explore the 113 hectares of countryside waiting at its doorstep.

Sierra’s proud stance as an eco-glamping site means it runs on solar power, and although all tents provide an outlet to charge laptops, cameras and mobile phones, straighteners and dryers have been left off the list of necessities (so get ready to embrace your natural hair). More importantly what it does offer is a cosy fireplace, fire-pit for marshmallow roasting, a small fridge, stove and free-standing bathtubs. If that’s not a good enough excuse to relax with a glass of Mudgee wine that we can’t stop raving about, then we don’t know what is! For keen foodies, Mudgee’s centre is less than 30 minutes away. Head to the Zin House for certified organic and biodynamic local fare, or if you’d prefer to stay by the tent, barbecues are on-site. If you’re looking for something a little different to add to your holiday, try a cultural foodie experience with Indigiearth – an experience where you can have bush tucker prepared for you at your tent. For the morning, Sierra offers both a breakfast and pantry pack including milk, tea, coffee, muesli, pancake mix and jams: perfect for breakfast in bed.

Choose between beautiful Carinya, the original tent that started it all in January 2017, and new additions Dulili and Uralla…