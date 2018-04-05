Forget everything you think you know about traditional fare, the annual celebration of food in Orange is anything but average. In fact, it borders on downright fantastic. There are a few events in particular that are so special – even a little obscure – that they’re well worth working into your April schedule. Orange is one of those Australian regions that’s becoming increasingly synonymous with incredible food and wine. It has become a bustling hub for the curious; seeking either a long weekend in a truly serene part of Australia, or a supremely authentic food and wine experience that showcases some of the country’s best offerings.

If you’re interested in the latter, no doubt you’ve heard of Orange F.O.O.D Week and all of the deliciousness that comes with it. Running from April 6 to 15, the event is in its 27th year; somehow managing to come back bigger and better each year.

There are many treats to be shared and enjoyed, but none quite as memorable as the eight bizarre finds we discovered in the program. 1. The F.O.O.D Train, Friday, 13 April What better way to celebrate the final weekend of this fabulous food fair than on the F.O.O.D train? Once on board you’ll enjoy a light breakfast before being whisked away to a country lunch and fine dining experience (on the Friday). You can also take part in Forage, a 4.1-kilometre stroll through some of Orange’s most picturesque vineyards at your own leisure on Saturday and Sunday. You will then be treated to lunch at a hatted restaurant before returning home on the locomotive.

Bookings: The $890 (per person) ticket includes two nights’ accommodation. orangefoodweek.com.au or 02 6361 7836