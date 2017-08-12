One weekend in September will see the secluded village of St Albans – nestled on the upper reaches of the Hawkesbury – become a dynamic cultural hub. A small festival now in its third year, its program is eclectic. Here’s our pick of the bunch.



1. Simmone Logue: Dinner with the writers Catering guru Simmone Logue will cook up a storm, while a selection of writers on the festival bill discuss their favourite food writing.

2. The 1836 Dinner At the heart of historic St Albans is its convict-built pub, the Settlers Arms Inn, which was first established in 1836. Considering what might have been eaten at the inn during that time, Jacqui Newling, Sydney Living Museums’ gastronomer, has created an authentic menu for guests to tuck into, and will give historical insight before and during the dinner.