Alison Langley

Just like the exquisite wines produced from the region, Spicers Guesthouse took time, attention and creativity to bear its fruit – the newest five star luxury in the Hunter Valley.

Eighteen meticulous months and extensive renovations later, the former iconic Peppers Guest House re-opened as Spicers Guesthouse in November. The restoration of this historic hotel marks a new era for the region.

As you meander up the driveway you see the Guesthouse perched on the hill to your left and the stunning Brokenback Mountain Range to your right. Past guests will appreciate the incredible transformation unveil around them as they step inside. Now that you are in wine country take a seat in the lounge and enjoy a glass; feel the relaxed luxury that Spicers is renowned for as you settle in for your stay.

As you make your way to your room you’ll appreciate the fresh interiors with their neutral tones, luxury finishings and contemporary styling. The stand-alone, four-bedroom cottage is great for friends travelling together or families. Complete with kitchen, lounge and dining, plus a private garden, you’ll find there are very few reasons to want to leave the stylish space.

Multi-hatted Executive Chef Cameron Matthews is heading up Éremo restaurant, offering modern Italian with high-end taste from Nonna’s collection of favourites. Matthews draws heavily on the valley’s regional produce, matching contemporary dishes with a curated selection of award-winning wine.

Outside of the necessary post-wine-tour afternoon snooze you’ll be yearning to be out and about. The mountain view terrace is perfect for afternoon lawn games and watching sunsets over the mountain range with Champagne in hand. The new swimming pool with its native bush views is perfect for cooling off, followed by reclining on a sun lounger with a good book.

If you are feeling active, challenge your companions to a game of tennis or take the complimentary bikes out for a ride. With a number of wineries close by you won’t have far to pedal on your way back. Drawing on Spicers’ love of bush walking and mountain bike riding, the team will direct you to the best trails in the region.

The retreat has a selection of impressive event spaces perfect for birthday celebrations, weddings and corporate getaways. The private dining room adjacent to the 1200-bottle floor-to-ceiling wine wall is perfect for an intimate celebration.

A shuttle service is available to take you to nearby Spicers Vineyards Estate to enjoy the Spa Anise day spa or dine at the much-loved Restaurant Botanica.

Summer is harvest time in the Hunter Valley and it is the most exciting time of the year. Vines are laden with grapes and bushy with beautiful green vine leaves. Avoid the coastal crowds and head inland where the wine flows, swimming pools beckon and afternoon picnics mark the end of a perfect day.

Stay from $329 per night including breakfast spicersretreats.com 13 77 42.