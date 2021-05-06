Next time you get the urge for a road trip or weekend escape, Make it Maitland in the heart of the Hunter, an attractive self-drive destination where you can choose your own path, such as history and heritage or great food and wine.

The combination of boutique accommodation, a thriving arts scene, history and heritage, exciting new eateries, and proximity to a world-class wine region makes Maitland a magnet for pleasure-seekers of all stripes. Check out our guide to:

Picture this: you pull away from the Hunter Expressway, shift down a gear and follow a gentle curving roadway that winds into Maitland, where the views start to expand over a corrugated landscape. Propelling you around each and every bend in Maitland are new and exciting perspectives: add a few extra days to ensure you can cover all bases and see all Maitland has to offer.

Holidaymakers to the Lower Hunter Valley can arrive at their destination just two hours after leaving Sydney’s CBD, making it an attractive destination for a self-drive getaway and leaving plenty of time to capitalise on all there is to see and do in Maitland.

From premier attractions such as Maitland Gaol, to farm-fresh produce, food and drink, to the region’s progressive arty side, we’ve rounded up some of the must-dos in Maitland, perfect for both couples and families.

What to see and do in Maitland… for families

Since its closure in 1998, Maitland Gaol has become one of the region’s top attractions. Join a guided tour of the 150-year-old former operational correctional facility with an ex-warden who will make your spine tingle with thrilling stories about infamous escape artist, Darcy Dugan.

A self-guided tour or audio tour such as Snitch’s Gaol Exploration will also lead you around the maze of cells.

Meanwhile, you can muse on all Maitland has to offer through its culture of creativity, a story Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) tells beautifully through its family-friendly Free Art Sundays and Code Breakers puzzle activity designed to encourage children to explore the gallery.

Give your kids a history lesson with a walk around Walka Recreation and Wildlife Reserve, built around an old pumping station constructed in 1887, one of the largest and most intact 19th-century industrial complexes in the Hunter Valley.

There are 300 species of birdlife to observe, walking trails, and a playground at the popular picnic and recreation area, too.

Where to eat and drink in Maitland… for families

Families will love the fact there is ice-cream, handmade chocolate and an extensive cafe menu all in the one space at True Café and Chocolate.

Bribe your kids with brownie pops while you enjoy a brekkie burrito and coffee in this quirky cafe full of treasures such as old typewriters and well-worn cricket bats.

An excursion to Purple Pear Farm and Morpeth Ginger Beer + Gourmet Foods should also be on the cards to see how cordial is brewed and packaged using old-fashioned equipment.

Miss Lilly’s Lollies will also create a happy diversion for those with young children.

Stock up your hamper at these three places with everything from fruity-flavoured drinks to local jams, pickles, chutneys, honey and imported sweet treats to enjoy a picnic down by the river bank at The Levee, where locals loop along the river on bikes and on foot.

Dinner is literally crunch time when you take the kids to Ometto Pizza Bar, where you can watch the wood-fired oven flame away as it cooks your pizza – layered with folds of mozzarella and fior di latte – to perfection.

Where to stay in Maitland… for families

If you get stuck in a late-afternoon traffic jam on the way to your accommodation at Hunter River Retreat, it’s more likely to be the local livestock that’s the hold-up, rather than holidaymakers from Sydney.

The retreat is only 20 minutes from Maitland, and a long way from big-city hustle and bustle.

In addition to the cosy accommodation, city folk may even get the chance to see wildlife in Maitland such as echidnas, wallaroos, kangaroos and wallabies.

Cedar Cottage or Goanna Lodge sleep eight people; invite the in-laws and be woken up by some morning moos outside your window courtesy of friendly Scottish Highland cattle, Molly and Murphy.

What to see and do in Maitland… for couples

Invite your food-loving squeeze along for an extended break to coincide with the Earth Markets Maitland, held on the first and third Thursday of each month from April to February.

Often described as a regional city with a rural feel, Maitland is surrounded by farmland and full of enchanting pockets of history and heritage, including the iconic old farm shed painted with a Dr Morse’s Indian Root Pills advertisement, which depicts how the corrugated iron outbuilding once looked.

After an inspired visit to Tranquil Vale – the vines yield award-winning semillon, chardonnay and shiraz – enjoy the view of the countryside from above from the cockpit of a historic DH-82 Tiger Moth with the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

View contemporary art at MRAG in the swanky Paul Berkemeier-designed gallery, stand in awe in front of iconic The New One mural by Patricia Van Lubeck and check out some of the local independent galleries before powering along the Morpeth Heritage Walk.

While strolling between the 25 sites you will learn about the history of buildings such as the Grand Central Hotel and Grossman House, which date back to the mid-1800s.

Plan a return visit this September to see how things were done in days gone by at the Hunter Valley Steamfest, and get a feel for the local community at the Riverlights Multicultural Festival in October.

Where to eat and drink in Maitland… for couples

The Wonnarua people are the traditional land owners of the Maitland/Mindaribba area and there’s something really special about eating a menu designed around the area’s native ingredients at a restaurant co-owned by Daniel O’Leary, who is from Bundjalung Country.

Expect food fragrant with lemon myrtle and seasoned with saltbush at Coquun (which means ‘fresh water’ in the local language) where Daniel (ex-The Dock, in Redfern) has an encyclopaedic knowledge of both native ingredients and natural wines.

History is literally hidden in the walls of Boydell’s Cellar Door & Restaurant in the main street of Morpeth, in the landmark 1820s slab that was home to a blacksmith, pie man and clairvoyant (though not at the same time).

The menu prioritises food that matches well with the wines produced at Daniel and Jane Maroulis’s East Gresford vineyard, first established by Charles Boydell in 1826.

The spotlight should also be on Maitland’s newest hipster hang, Cult of the Scorpion, for quirky cocktails.

Continue your contemporary bar crawl to The Pourhouse nearby, which is primarily an alehouse but also part live music venue and eatery; it’s where craft beer, classic cocktails and considered pub grub coexist in perfect harmony.

Maitland Taste Deconstructed, Maitland Aroma and Bitter & Twisted also draw local artisan food and drinks out into the open air at festivals that allow you to zero in and eat local specialties such as Donarch Fine Chocolate.

Head to Bikesmith & Espresso Bar to kick-start the day and connect with cyclists who enjoy a morning brew. To find more places to eat and drink in Maitland, click here.

Where to stay in Maitland… for couples

The clue to the history of the William Arnott Hotel is in its name: it’s a nod to the Scottish founder of the iconic Australian biscuit manufacturer.

The accommodation is located on the site of the Historic Arnott Bakehouse, which was built in the 1830s. Fans of the Monte Carlo biscuit should stay in the Monte Carlo Penthouse, built in the late Victorian era.

The only pressing reason to leave the penthouse is to partake in A Sourdough Class with Stephen Arnott, founder of the Morpeth Sourdough bakery, in the original 1850s bakehouse where his ancestors toiled. It’s the kind of homey do-it-yourself pleasure – of making and breaking bread with a local – that makes a short break in Maitland a must.

All that clean living and fresh air has got to be good for you.

