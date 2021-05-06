Facebook Instagram Twitter

Maitland: hit refresh in the secret getaway just an hour from Sydney

Welcome to Maitland, NSW Welcome to Maitland, NSW

06 May 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

11 + five =

Comment

DEALS

Stay in the wild at the Savannah Cabins, Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Package is for up to four people and includes one night accommodation in a self-contained Savannah Cabin. Save 15% on stays between 18 April and 31 May 2021 (use promo code AUSTRAV to access discount).

  • Located adjacent to Taronga Western Plains Zoo and two day zoo entry.
  • Spacious two bedroom self-contained cabin located adjacent to Taronga Western Plains Zoo
  • Package is for up to 4 people and includes two day zoo entry
View More >

The Snowy Valleys, Come Find Us

Pristine waterways, gorgeous vistas, rolling hills, world-class cool-climate wines, it’s all here waiting for you. Get yourself to the Snowy Valleys – because here, relaxing escapes are now in season.

  • Hiking, biking, boating and exploring the western foothills of the Snowy Mountains
  • Discovering the freshest tastes direct from the farm gate
  • Adventuring in Kosciuszko National Park, or relaxing amidst the natural beauty of the quiet landscape
View More >

4 Day Kangaroo Island Overseas Road Trip Package from $326pp* twin share

Includes return ferry travel for a vehicle and 3 nights’ accommodation in a Rustic Cabin at Emu Bay Holiday Homes. Hire car options also available.

  • Take an overseas road trip to Kangaroo Island where you’ll feel a world away
  • Travel from 15th May to 15th September 2021
  • Bonus night accommodation offers available when booking through SeaLink
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo