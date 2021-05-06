Facebook Instagram Twitter

Maitland: hit refresh in the secret getaway just two hours from Sydney

Welcome to Maitland, NSW Welcome to Maitland, NSW

06 May 2021

Last updated . 10 May 2021

DEALS

Maitland Family Escape

Children stay for free when booking 2 nights accommodation in a two bedroom countryside cottage. Free children’s entry into a self guided tour of Maitland Gaol also available.

  • Unwind on the deck of your own private rustic cottage and take in the stunning views
  • Ideal location to hideaway or use as a base to explore the surrounding area
  • Explore Maitland Gaol on a self guided tour, where the kids can meet Snitch the Rat
View More >

Couples Sweet Retreat

Includes two nights luxury accommodation at the historic William Arnott Hotel and a complimentary welcome pack valued at over $50.00.

  • Once operated as a bakehouse by the founder of one of Australia’s most recognisable brands Arnott’s Biscuit
  • Experience the genuine charm and history of picturesque Morpeth, nestled on the banks of the Hunter River
  • Receive a welcome pack on arrival, with a range of sweets and treats from local producers
View More >

