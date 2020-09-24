9 of the best accommodation options in Newcastle and surrounds

Over the past few years accommodation in Newcastle has had a renaissance of sorts.

What was once a scarce offering, has now been replaced with a bevy of heavy-hitters. Tourists are spoiled with a number of upscale options, granting an opportunity to explore one of Australia’s oldest cities at their own leisurely pace. Whether you’re in town for a short or long stint, we’ve got a venue that will suit.

The Beach House at Mereweather is located mere metres from the ocean. You’ll awake to the sights and sounds of waves crashing and birds chirping. Once you’re up, head to the front deck to enjoy panoramic views of the sunrise and surrounds. Find modern house facilities accompanied by some fun technologically savvy additions: the key-less entry, sound system, soda water taps and an outdoor shower with hot water. You’ll also find a Jacuzzi out back to assist on those colder nights.

The Beach House is also a delightfully short stroll from Mereweather Ocean Baths, the famous Bathers Way walk and a number of seaside coffee shops.

Brunswick Mews sets an exciting new standard for luxury accommodation in Newcastle. Spend the night in a beautifully renovated 130-year-old classic Victorian terrace, set among the heart of trendy Cooks Hill. By day you can explore the surrounding Darby Street precinct, and all the natural beauty Newcastle has to offer.

By night, retreat “home” and indulge in this delightful fusion of classic and quirky, yet with a modern and sophisticated design. There’s a barbeque and alfresco deck on-site which provides the perfect setting for a sunset dinner.

When Libby Helinski took her gap year in Sweden, she knew she wanted to capture some of the magic from her travels and channel it into a space back home in Newcastle. That was in 2014. Since then, Pappa Sven has served as Cook Hill’s authentic Nordic lifestyle store. It’s a place where product craftsmanship reigns supreme, and so does the community-centric in-store experience.

Now you can soak up the design magic in Libby’s upstairs apartment accommodation. Swedish and Scandinavian design principles are beautifully showcased throughout Pappa Sven Apartments. Find high ceilings, exposed brick walls, linen bedding and minimalist furnishing choices. Wake to the comfort of a fully equipped kitchen, and complete the experience with a heavenly walk-in rainfall shower.

The boutique accommodation offering aims to transport you to an apartment in Helsinki, equipped with all the quality products and functional style that you’ll find in the shop downstairs.

If you’re the type of traveller who prefers the amenities of a hotel, Novotel’s brand recognition should have your ears prick up right about now. This premier 4.5 star property is located in the East End precinct, right on the doorstep of one of Australia’s most iconic surf breaks. It commands the corner of its beachside city block location, providing guests plenty of opportunity to explore picturesque walks, galleries, cafes and restaurants.

The rooms feature spacious, contemporary design. For those with a water-facing room, large floor to ceiling windows grant panoramic views of the famous East Coast. Book a table at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Bistro Dalby. The contemporary Australian menu showcases local, seasonal dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s the perfect place to fuel up in the morning, or unwind after a long day exploring Newcastle.

The Newcastle West arm of the Quest portfolio goes far beyond the duties of a traditional serviced apartment, opting to showcase a bit of town history along the way. Originally built as a brewery, then subsequently turned into a museum, these one- two- and three-bedroom self-serviced apartments now delight as a premium up-market venue.

The building retains much of its original charm, housing beautifully restored old beams, window placements and other original fixtures. For those who enjoy the creature comforts of a kitchenette, this is the perfect alternative to a hotel room. Guests can opt to cook inside, or at one of the alfresco barbeque areas.

There is also the opportunity to take advantage of Quest’s pantry shopping service and have groceries delivered to your apartment. For those who don’t feel like cooking, the lively West Newcastle precinct is a few minutes stroll away. Room service powered by Deliveroo is also available during business hours.

Sometimes it’s hard for city hotels to nail the balance between functional and refined. The Holiday Inn Express makes it look effortless. Simple and smart is the motto here, which is tastefully reflected throughout the rooms. No matter which you are assigned, all have the trimmings of a luxe, new build, featuring an abundance of natural light and boutique furnishings.

The robes are plush and the mini-bar is stocked. The geometric façade is beautifully modern, integrating well with Newcastle’s surrounding industrial landscape. You’ll find the property a mere block from the Interchange and Marketown, and only a couple more from the city’s favourite Mexican haunt, Antojitos.

You’ll find Caves Coastal Bar & Bungalows a little further afield from the hustle and bustle of the Newcastle CBD. It’s located approximately 40 minutes south for the perfect city escape filled with privacy and coastal charm. Choose your beachside staycation from the vast selection of properties; there’s the Hamptons style beach bungalows, charming timber villas, spacious townhouses or the brand new four-bedroom beach house.

All of the properties come with beach access via a tapestry of timber boardwalks. Or perhaps a poolside beverage is more to your liking? Top this off with a quick trip to the nearby dunes, and a delicious meal at the Caves Coastal restaurant.

Classic country pubs continue to be transformed into upscale venues and The Lucky Hotel is one of them. Constructed in 2014, each of The Lucky’s 30 boutique rooms are shrouded in uniqueness. There are modern and tasteful furnishings, en-suite bathrooms, luxury bedding and premium L’Occitane amenities. But the best part? Each suite reveals a unique quote about luck, which has been beautifully hand painted by local artist Brett Piva.

Visit the pub and restaurant downstairs for live music a few nights of the week, as well as daily food specials from their Mexi-cali share-style menu. Each dish is packed with Mexican spices, while the meats are cooked low and slow on their imported American Smoker. There’s also a full vegan menu on offer.

The Grand Hotel delivers plenty of nostalgic charm thanks to its status as Newcastle’s only heritage-listed hotel (dating back to 1891). Inside you’ll find large modern rooms with plenty of natural light and space, and views out over Bolton Street and Church Street. Downstairs, two great bars serve as the perfect hideaway for a quiet drink. Or if you’re hungry, grab a bite to eat from the bustling bistro and take note of the kitsch memorabilia that dons the walls as you enjoy your meal.