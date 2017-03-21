Chrissy Caplice, guest relations manager at The Byron at Byron Resort & Spa, on what to see and do when staying in the Bay.
1.The Lighthouse
Take in the view from this landmark before walking further up the coast to the Australian mainland’s most easterly point for a beautiful sunrise setting.
2. The hinterland
Byron Bay has a beautiful coastline but also shares its landscape with rainforest, waterfalls and some gorgeous hinterland drives. Make sure you stop by the beautiful towns of Newrybar and Bangalow.
3. Food and drink
Some of my favourites include Bayleaf Cafe for breakfast, Table View in Brunswick Heads for chai, Top Shop or Beach for lunch, Harvest or Fleet for dinner.
4. Farmers’ Market
Take a tour of the local Farmers’ Market with our Scottish head chef Gavin Hughes. A ‘Market to Table’ menu in our restaurant every Thursday night showcases the produce.
5. Wategos Beach
Surely one of the country’s best beaches. Spend the day here and take an umbrella and a picnic (we can organise one for you).
