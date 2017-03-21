Chrissy Caplice, guest relations manager at The Byron at Byron Resort & Spa, on what to see and do when staying in the Bay.

1.The Lighthouse

Take in the view from this landmark before walking further up the coast to the Australian mainland’s most easterly point for a beautiful sunrise setting.

2. The hinterland

Byron Bay has a beautiful coastline but also shares its landscape with rainforest, waterfalls and some gorgeous hinterland drives. Make sure you stop by the beautiful towns of Newrybar and Bangalow.

3. Food and drink

Some of my favourites include Bayleaf Cafe for breakfast, Table View in Brunswick Heads for chai, Top Shop or Beach for lunch, Harvest or Fleet for dinner.