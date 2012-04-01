Where is it? About 115km north of Sydney on the state’s Central Coast, the lighthouse can be found at 40 Bush St, Norah Head
How to see it for yourself?
“I love the emotion of this scene: the contrast of lights and darks, the newly risen sun in the clouds, the crash of the surf and the shape of the rocks. In the distance stands Norah Head Lighthouse, one of the most recognisable features of the NSW Central Coast. Here its beam farewells the final shadows of night, yet how feeble it appears compared to the glory of the sun.” – Ken Duncan
hay my name is danielle james and i really like your photps on this app
Glad you’re enjoying the site, Danielle.