Where is it? About 115km north of Sydney on the state’s Central Coast, the lighthouse can be found at 40 Bush St, Norah Head

How to see it for yourself?

This shot was captured from the north end of Soliders Beach, looking up to the lighthouse, which can be seen in the distance to the left. There are also amazing views from the lighthouse itself. Visitors can have a guided tour around it or even spend the night there, in nearby cottages that were once the lighthouse keeper’s quarters. Why I love it What to do in Avoca Beach on one fine day READ MORE We ask Avoca Beach local chef Cameron Cansdell for his lowdown on what to do, where to eat...READ MORE