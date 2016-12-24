We ask Avoca Beach local chef Cameron Cansdell for his lowdown on what to do, where to eat and the best place to shop in this NSW Central Coast rising star. Electrolux Young Restaurateur of the Year and Avoca local, chef Cameron Cansdell honed his skills under the tutelage of Stefano Manfredi. He now plates up beautiful Italian-influenced creations at his restaurant Bombini, housed in a bright and breezy cottage in Avoca on the NSW Central Coast. He shows us the best way to spend a day in his beachside hometown. Cameron’s hit list 9am: Breakfast with the locals

We occasionally treat ourselves to breakfast at Like minds. It’s our local cafe with friendly service and great coffee. We appreciate the regularly changing menu inspired by what they’re growing in the on-site garden. One of my favourite dishes has been the curried mung beans served with poached eggs and kale. 10.30am: To market Walk off your breakfast at the Avoca Markets, Heazlett Park. They are on the fourth Sunday of each month from 9am–2pm. There’s a bunch of great vendors and if you hang around until you’re hungry it’s the perfect spot for a casual lunch.

A favourite of mine is The Hungry Traveller – look for the bright-yellow kombi serving tasty burgers. There’s generally a live local music line-up, too.

1pm: Beach time Afternoons are generally spent on Avoca Beach or nearby at the secluded Winnie Bay. Both are top spots for swimming and fishing. Or on rainy days catch a film at the adorable and historic Avoca Beach Picture Theatre. 3pm: Get toastie If you feel like an afternoon snack, take a short walk down to Becker & Co. For a simple toastie and another great coffee fix. 7pm: Italian flavours Dinner should be at Bombini, of course. For those staying on the coast for the weekend we now have two separate dining rooms for guests who like to visit us more than once. We serve a modern Italian à la carte menu in the main restaurant and our new Bombini Pizza pumps out wood-fired pizza, antipasto and seriously good gelato. Bedtime: Sweet dreams Airbnb has great options to really soak up the ‘local’ Avoca experience or check into Avoca Valley B&B for a romantic stay; it’s close to Bombini, too. The nitty gritty Where exactly? An hour-and-a-half north of Sydney. Population: Around 4319 (as of 2011 census). What’s it all about? Laid-back beach vibes and summer escapes. Why go? Not only does this little town have incredible beaches, it’s beginning to get a reputation for relaxed yet excellent dining.