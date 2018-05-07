With five coastal holiday parks making the very best of the natural beauty of the Clarence Coast, you’ll want to pack the tent… and STAY awhile.

From EPIC beaches to incredible upriver landscapes, the Clarence Coast is a true camping and campervanning wonderland on the NSW North Coast. With some of Australia’s most spectacular and unspoilt locations, and less developed than nearby Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour and Gold Coast, the Clarence Coast offers a medley of experiences that you can enjoy beachside, riverside, mountainside and villageside.

Five relaxing coastal parks will help you make the most of this vast region, and a lifetime of memories to boot. Each of the Clarence Coast Holiday Parks has a casual and low-key village vibe and their own distinctive style and character. A range of accommodation options include clean, fresh villas and cabins, amazing beach and riverfront sites and lots of secluded bush camps so you’re all set for an easy, hassle-free family holiday or perhaps a touch of adventure under canvas.

Whether you’re a travelling retiree or a holidaying family, a keen fisherman or an avid whale watcher, a surfer or a seafood aficionado (you’re in the home of the Yamba prawn), there’s something on the Clarence Coast for everyone. Here’s where you can find Clarence Coast Holiday Parks, from north to south.

Iluka: Where great holidays happen

The tiny coastal village of Iluka is a tranquil hideaway surrounded by the magnificent Clarence River, vast unspoilt beaches and the World Heritage-listed rainforest at Yuraygir National Park: a peaceful haven for fishermen, surfers, nature lovers and families. Iluka Riverside Holiday Park has a complete river frontage: perfect for fishing from the riverbank or pontoon. It’s located right in the heart of town, where fresh seafood abounds.

Yamba: The great beach holiday

Laid-back Yamba has been hailed as Australia’s best town, with the world’s most idyllic climate, location and lifestyle. It’s blessed with stunning beaches, a vast river with great fishing, surfing, sailing and more, and a vibrant town centre filled with eateries and shopping. Calypso Yamba Holiday Park is in the heart of town – you won’t need your car after you park it on arrival – and offers riverfront cabins, camp and van sites.

Brooms Head: Get away from it all

Brooms Head really is a hidden treasure: a beach hideaway that’s just perfect for surfers, fishermen and families. A large, open-plan park, Brooms Head Holiday Park has 1.5 kilometres of absolute beachfront, and breathtaking views from the headland and cabins. Choose to sleep in spacious hilltop cabins, or beachfront camping and van sites, all with a friendly community atmosphere.

Minnie Water: Bush camping at its best

This idyllic haven is a reminder of a time when we needed less ‘stuff’, and probably had more fun. Beautiful beaches and bushlands make it a popular stopover for adventurers on the great Yuraygir Coastal Walk, and you can experience magnificent bush camping at Minnie Water Holiday ParK. Enjoy spacious, secluded bush sites and open campfires with the comforts of showers, toilets and a camp kitchen.

Wooli: A real coastal village

The ultimate hideaway, Wooli’s close-knit community, and its lucky visitors, enjoy some of the best fishing and seafood on the coast. Wooli Holiday Park has absolute river frontage (with the river one side and beach on the other), complete with riverside camp sites, van sites, cabin and camp kitchen.

For more information, visit clarencecoastholidayparks.com.au