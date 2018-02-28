It’s not all about Cher and the ‘big smoke’ of Sydney, some regional spots are celebrating Mardi Gras with more flair and fabulousness than 1000 glitzy floats could muster… Darrrrling, it’s time to frock up – the day we’ve all been waiting for is here.

And while Mardi Gras is so often associated with Oxford Street in the heart of Sydney; with the endless party, the glitter-strewn floats and the message of L-O-V-E love – it’s certainly not the only place to celebrate the LGBTQI community with gusto. (Though, the government is lifting the Sydney lockout laws for one weekend only, which is certainly not going to dampen Sydney’s celebrations…) Regional parts of NSW are doing their bit to raise the roof and share some of the glitter with Sydney throughout the year – and they’re doing a fine job of it. It may even make you want pack your feathers and head for a flight with a difference, or west, to Broken Hill – or Broken Heel, as they like to call it – for the festival of the year. Fun and glamour at the Broken Heel Festival in Broken Hill. Catch the stiletto train to ‘Broken Heel’ Described as ‘desert, disco and plenty of divas, darlings’ this event could just be the pinnacle of Mardi Gras mayhem – I know you’ve seen the AAMI ad that proves it. The festival is made of up three stages, all with performances representing every corner of Australia’s diverse, widely celebrated community.