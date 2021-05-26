There’s so much more to a big weekend in Thredbo than the snow – although, fortunately, that’s also pretty darn good as well.

This might just be the best all-round winter getaway that Australia has to offer.

Not only do you get time on the slopes at Australia’s Best Ski Resort (yep – four years running), but you also get to enjoy this country’s finest après-ski scene, join in some seriously brag-worthy signature experiences, ride Australia’s only alpine gondola, eat some gourmet on-mountain cuisine… and then back up for mid-week fun.

Find out why Thredbo may just be the greatest winter long weekend in Australia:

The longest runs and nights

Incredible experiences only in Thredbo

And then there is the white stuff

The Thredbo winter bucket list

Don’t forget mid week

This is as good as it gets.

Not just the longest runs, but the longest nights

It doesn’t matter which weekend you visit Thredbo Village: there will be something on. A gig, a festival, an event.

The great thing about this resort is its consistency, the fact that there is always something to do and something to see, even when you’re not on the mountain.

The après-ski scene is always pumping, from well before last lifts.

Well-known music acts call through Thredbo regularly during winter, and every night there’s something happening, from drinks around the fire to DJ sets well into the night.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Merritts Deck – at the top of the gondola – hosts Corona Sunsets, an afternoon of music, drinks and good times. Back down in the village, meanwhile, Alpine Après is happening every Friday and Saturday, with DJs on the decks and revellers crowded around the outdoor firepits.

Couple this with one-off events throughout the season, and a party atmosphere every night, and you have the perfect place to celebrate.

Signature experiences found nowhere else

Thredbo has a huge range of unique signature experiences, the kind of activities you will be talking about until next winter rolls around. There’s no way you’re doing this stuff anywhere else.

Begin with Sunrise Sessions, where guests take in a spectacular sunrise from the highest lifted point in Australia, before a hearty breakfast at Australia’s highest restaurant, and then first tracks down Supertrail, Australia’s longest run. Epic.

And then you’ve got the Merritts Mountain Haus Feast, where guests ride Australia’s only alpine gondola under the stars to enjoy a Bavarian-style feast up top at Merritts.

The ride back down, with the lights of Thredbo village twinkling, is incredible.

Alternatively, try the Merritts Mountain Haus Feast & Snowcat experience, which adds a snowcat tour – with Champagne at Kareela Hutte while you watch the Thredbo flare run – to the Bavarian deliciousness.

There are also regular snowcat dinners at Kareela, Thredbo’s ultimate alpine retreat, where gourmet four-course meals are served before you travel in style back down to the village.

And don’t forget, for skiers and boarders keen to pick up new skills and ride some incredible and unique terrain, Thredbo offers guided backcountry tours. Learn all about mountain safety while skiing and boarding in parts of the country few people ever witness.

There’s nothing else like this.

And on the snow…

You come to Thredbo for many reasons. You come here for the après joy, you come here for the great food, you come here for the signature experiences. But you also come here for snow, for terrain, for legendary skiing and boarding.

And there, Thredbo has you well and truly covered.

This is, after all, Australia’s Best Ski Resort, as awarded by the World Ski Awards four years running.

There’s terrain here for all ages and abilities, with lessons and other programs to help those of any level take a step up.

For beginners, Thredbo has a purpose-built area perfect for skill development in a safe environment.

Intermediates have access to Australia’s longest runs and varied terrain, while advanced skiers and boarders can go on- or off-piste for endless challenges.

Do the bucket list

The Thredbo team know the mountain better than anyone, and they’ve come up with a bucket list that every visitor should try to tick off during their ultimate weekend.

That includes:

1. riding Merritts Gondola, Australia’s only alpine gondola;

2. skiing and boarding Australia’s longest runs;

3. ringing the bell at Australia’s highest lifted point;

4. watching the Saturday Night Fireworks Spectacular;

5. scoring first tracks down Supertrail with a Sunrise Sessions on-mountain experience;

6. venturing beyond the resort boundaries on a Thredbo Backcountry Tour;

7. riding under the stars by gondola or snowcat to attend an unforgettable on-mountain dinner experience;

8. visiting the Thredbo Alpine Museum; and taking in free après entertainment around the mountain.

Think you can do all that in one weekend? It’s fun to try.

Don’t forget mid-week…

While the party scene really cranks up on the weekends in Thredbo, there’s plenty to be said for a mid-week break.

Ski or board here from Monday to Friday and there are fewer crowds, but still plenty to do, including the Sunrise Sessions, a signature experience mentioned above, which is offered every Tuesday from late July to late August.

And of course, mid-week, you still have access to all of Thredbo’s amazing ski terrain, you still get all of the great food options on the mountain and in the village (including Merritts Mountain House, Kareela Hutte and Eagles Nest), and you can enjoy the après scene with your crew.

What’s not to love?

For more information visit, thredbo.com.au