A guide to the best Thredbo accommodation

From scenic bush camps to design-driven Airbnb’s, and modest ski-in ski-out lodges, here’s our pick of the best Thredbo accommodation.

An alpine village with plenty of natural attractions, Thredbo is a year-round destination for outdoorsy types. And these days, visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to accommodation too. Whether you’re a die-hard skier that will only settle for a ski-in ski-out property, a group looking for a little privacy (and comfort) close to the action, a couple which wants a romantic Snowy Mountains getaway, or a family that needs access to plenty of activities for all ages come snow or sunshine, these six options have you covered.

River Inn

Said to be the only ski-in ski-out property in Thredbo, the River Inn boasts direct access to the Friday Flat beginner’s area, and lies opposite the Gunbarrel Express quad chairlift. The inn is also home to all the amenities you’ll need after a long day on the slopes: a sauna, a secure boot drying room and ski room, a guest lounge complete with wood burning fireplace, a laundry, a restaurant, a whisky bar, and a large beer garden with live music – perfect for indulging in a spot of après ski. When it comes to lodgings, the hotel’s rooms are modest but come in a number of configurations, making it great for large groups and families. Rooms can accommodate between two and six occupants and interconnecting rooms are also available.

Pure Chalet

A highly rated boutique Thredbo B&B, Pure Chalet offers just four rooms with considered features sure to enhance your stay: think king-sized beds with electric blankets, mountain views from every guest room, underfloor heating in your en-suite bathrooms, a guest lounge with an open fireplace, and a continental or cooked breakfast that features home-baked bread, seasonal fruits and freshly pressed juice. Moreover, the Kosciuszko Express Chairlift is just a 10-minute walk downhill from the property. And come summer, exploit the property’s deck and barbecue while keeping your eyes peeled for wild bunnies and birds. The property doesn’t accommodate children under the age of five.

Thredbo Diggings campground

Those who love the great outdoors and are looking for a cheap place to lay their weary head should make a beeline for this campground in the Thredbo-Perisher area of Kosciuszko National Park. It’s a super scenic bush camping site, littered with snow gums and bound by the meandering Thredbo River.

Facilities are limited to picnic tables, barbecue facilities and drop toilets, but the access to walking tracks and mountain biking trails is unparalleled and the mountainscape views are spectacular, plus, the ski fields at Thredbo Alpine Village are just a short drive away. It’s a popular spot with anglers, who come to catch trout, but families also love to pitch up here, take to the trails and swim in the river’s crystal clear waters when the weather allows. Hardy, well-prepared souls can camp or park a campervan on the grounds during winter too. There are no camping fees at this Thredbo campground but a $6 booking fee applies, as does a national park fee.

The Cedar Cabin

If style trumps size then book into this sleek, minimalist Thredbo Airbnb. Shortlisted in the Australian Interior Design Awards, the 54-square-metre Cedar Cabin loft has a minimalist industrial feel, with bespoke fittings and fixtures, and a focus on textural, natural materials, such as exposed rough-sawn timber and limewashed bathroom walls. Come winter, wash away the day in the cabin’s Japanese onsen-inspired bath, and come summer, idle away a warm evening drinking a crisp glass of rosé on the balcony and admiring the unblemished mountain views. The property can accommodate two people, maximum, and is located just a two-minute walk from the centre of Thredbo Village.

Snowman 4 Central Village

Planning an alpine getaway with family or friends, and looking for privacy and comfort in equal measure? Consider this cosy two-bedroom Airbnb rental , which feels like a home away from home. Sleeping up to six, the upscale apartment boasts underfloor heating in the two marble-clad bathrooms, Miele kitchen appliances, a wood burning fireplace in the lounge, and a balcony to boot. Skiers and snowboarders can also sleep soundly, knowing that all their gear is safely and securely stowed away in the lock-up in the garage.

Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa

It might not sit strictly within the confines of Thredbo, but this amenity-laden resort is worth the small detour. Located just a 15-minute drive from the alpine village, Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa promises a verified ‘escape’, with lashings of space to roam around in, fresh lakeside air and a choice of mountain chalets or lakeview apartments; both come in either one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations.

It’s the perfect country retreat for those who want to enjoy a few days on the piste and a few days off of it, those who like a bit of slope separation, or those who have little interest in hitting the ski fields but want to enjoy what the Snowy Mountains region has to offer whatever the season.

Families are particularly well-catered to here. Go wildlife spotting on the resort grounds, home to kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, possums, emus, birds, deer, rabbits and ducks. Take a dip in the heated indoor pool. Join one of the guided walks or mountain biking tours. Hit the resort golf course. Dabble in a spot of archery or tennis. Or throw in the towel and spend the day in the spa.

