Come spring, summer, autumn, or winter, Thredbo is activity central – get out into the great outdoors and try one of these 10 adventurous pursuits on your next Snowy Mountains break.

This Snowy Mountains village is known as the home of Australia’s longest ski runs, but there’s plenty more going for Thredbo beyond its slopes. From mountain biking to fly-fishing, abseiling and bobsledding, here are 10 things to do on your next Thredbo holiday, whatever the season.

Skiing and snowboarding

Thredbo’s number one calling card: keen skiers and snowboarders have long been drawn to this alpine village and its slopes. Home to more than 50 ski runs suitable for beginners, intermediates, and the advanced, plus a terrain park complete with jumps and rails, a NASTAR course, and a flare run (and fireworks display) on Saturday nights, there’s plenty to keep you occupied. But activity isn’t just relegated to the groomed pistes: there’s plenty of backcountry to explore too, with several local operators offering specialised tours. You can even give snowkiting a go.

Mountain biking

Come spring, summer and autumn, Thredbo’s rugged terrain transforms into the Thredbo Mountain Bike Park, where dirt ribbons weave down the mountainside among the rocky scrub, all accessed by chairlift. The linked network of cross-country trails has something to suit every skill level, from absolute beginner to consummate bikeaholic. There’s even a skills park, clinics available for all ages, and MTB programs for little ones too.

Hiking

The Kosciuszko National Park is littered with scenic hiking trails, best accessed in late spring and summer, when wildflowers speckle the mountainside, local wildlife surfaces to feast on the scrub, and glacial lakes emerge from their icy winter forms. Trace the contours of the Snowy Mountains on the Mount Kosciuszko Lookout and Summit Hike, which leads to the top of Australia’s highest peak; wander leisurely through a forest with a mossy creek on the Meadows Nature Track; or pack a picnic and take to the Pallaibo walking track, shaded by dry eucalypt forests, where you’ll spy waterfalls and maybe even chance upon platypuses, wedge-tailed eagles and crimson rosellas.

Abseiling and rock climbing

Explore the so-called ‘rooftop of Australia’ from a different perspective: by scaling and rappelling down the granite tors above Thredbo. Everyone from kids aged four-years-old and upward, through to skilled climbers and abseilers can take to the region’s rock walls, with two local operators offering full- and half-day adventures: K7 Adventures and the Snowy Mountain Climbing School . Those who’ve never abseiled before and are feeling a touch cautious can try their hand at the adventure sport at Thredbo Leisure Centre’s indoor climbing wall.

Snow shoeing

Those in the market for a little ‘soft’ adventure, should try their hand at snowshoeing . You’ll soak up the serenity of the Australian Main Range’s winter wonderland, yet still work up a sweat. Half- and full-day tours are available in the region, with a maximum group size of five.

Golf

Breathe in the fresh alpine air at Australia’s highest golf course, The Thredbo Golf Club. This scenic nine-hole course runs alongside the Thredbo River, around the base of the mountain, and is surrounded by wildflowers and lined with eucalyptus trees; you might even spy some native wildlife as you’re teeing off too. The season typically starts in November, once winter’s frost has loosened its icy grasp.

Fly-fishing

Cast a line and hook some wild trout on the winding Thredbo River; some local catches have even weighed in at nearly five kilograms. And newbies needn’t feel deterred from getting in on the action: the team at Clearwater Fly Fishing offers lessons, as well as full- and half-day excursions for those keen to try, or just for those who need a refresher.

Alpine bobsled

In the mood for something a little bit different? Make a beeline for the Alpine Bobsled. Zooming down the 700-metre steel track that winds its way down the mountainside, you’ll gorge on views of snow gum forests and the local mountainscapes. Almost anyone can ride it: kids under nine, or less than 130 centimetres tall, just need to double up with an adult. Riders control their speed using the sled’s inbuilt brake, so you can choose to hurtle down or take it all in at a leisurely pace.

Yoga retreats

Find your zen in the mountains, on one of Jindabyne Yoga Shala’s summer wellness retreats. The three-day sojourns combine sunrise yoga, guided hikes, dips in cold water rock pools, meditation and relaxation sessions, plus healthy meals. And if a retreat doesn’t entice you, or you can’t commit to three days, you can also visit the Jindabyne shala (a 30-minute drive away) for a yoga class, or a session in their infrared sauna.

Skate park

Pack the skateboard (or scooter, or bike) and make for the Thredbo Skate Park, on the Village Green. Situated next to public barbecues, picnic tables and a large grassy area, it has banks, a flat rail, mini ramps and some speed bumps for practicing tricks.

