Top Wellness Experiences in Kiama

Rejuvenate your mind, body and soul with a restful getaway to the Kiama region on the New South Wales South Coast.

Escape the city and head to Kiama, just two hours’ drive south of Sydney or around two and a half hours from Canberra. From nature-based stays to meandering rainforests trails and coastal treks, indulgent day spas and healthy eats, Kiama’s abundance of wellness experiences will leave you feeling invigorated.

Stay in an eco-retreat

Escape the daily grind at Ben Ricketts Environmental Preserve in Jamberoo. For more than 60 years, the retreat has welcomed travellers and city slickers alike to enjoy the peaceful bush setting and simple lifestyle.

Stay in self-contained, cottage accommodation surrounded by pristine bushland and reconnect with loved ones and nature at its best. The retreat is ideal for couples, groups or families, set within the tall forest of the Illawarra Escarpment.

Explore the rainforest canopy

Explore the surrounding Budderoo National Park with a visit to the Minnamurra Rainforest Centre. Wander the network of elevated walkways atop the rainforest’s canopy, taking in the waterfalls and canyon views from its many viewing platforms. Let your senses awaken as you listen to the birds, feel the spray of the nearby waterfalls and spot the park’s furry residents. Entry to the centre is free; however park entry fees apply.

Partake in the South Coast’s slow-food movement

Buena Vista Farm is a sustainable family farm in Gerringong where you can learn how to raise free-range chickens, harvest herbs and make cheese, jams, yoghurt, fermented and pickled foods, and much more.

Operating over seven hectares, the organic farm is a hidden gourmet gem on the South Coast. Owners Fiona and Adam run cooking workshops, too, based on their passion for wholefood, from-scratch cooking. The farm is not open for visitors, unless by appointment or class bookings, but you can find their produce at the Kiama Farmer’s Market held on the foreshore every Wednesday afternoon.

Take a coastal walk

One of New South Wales’ most picturesque treks, Kiama Coast Walk stretches 22 kilometres along the coastline, where the walk is best broken into three sections and completed over two to three days. The first section from Minnamurra River to Blowhole Point takes about three hours and takes in the famous Kiama blowhole, while the second section from Blowhole Point to Kiama Heights takes just 90 minutes. During May to November, keep your eye on the water – you might just spot a humpback or other majestic migrating whales from numerous vantage points on the walk.

The final section takes you from Kiama Heights past Werri Lagoon to Werri Beach and finishing in Gerringong. This stretch winds along cliff tops offering stunning ocean views, and takes about two hours to complete.

Learn to surf

If you’ve ever dreamt of learning to surf, Kiama is a great spot to make it happen. Surf schools are dotted along the coast, with Gerringong Surf School, Lands Edge Surf School and Surf Camp Australia all offering learn-to-surf experiences for different experience levels. Surf Camp Australia even offers overnight surf camps at one of Australia’s best surf beaches, Seven Mile Beach, in Gerroa.

Detox with some healthy eats

If you’ve worked up a hunger from your outdoor adventures, check out the Hungry Monkey in Kiama. They create gourmet salads, hand-crafted burgers and healthy meals from locally sourced ingredients. A menu highlight is the Super Salad of brown rice, quinoa, sweet potato, broccolini with beetroot relish, activated seeds and tahini yoghurt.

Another healthy dining option is Wild Patch Cafe, a wholefoods eatery serving an all-day menu based on seasonal and organic produce. Even the humble bacon and egg roll gets a makeover with locally sourced bacon and pastured eggs, and housemade ketchup on a soft (locally made, of course) milk bun. For those with food allergies and intolerances, Wild Patch Cafe has you covered with an extensive menu of gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options.

Indulge with a spa treatment

When you’ve had your fill of Kiama’s great organic food scene, unwind and rejuvenate in one of the South Coast’s best day spas. From the moment you walk in to Bella Spa Gerringong you’ll feel pampered and special. Hollywood Regency-style decor, featuring bold black-and-white striped wallpaper and chandeliers, adds to the spa’s indulgent aesthetic. Choose from the ‘Relax’, ‘Restore’ or ‘Renew’ packages ranging from 60 to 90 minutes. The Relax Package includes a heavenly 60-minute relaxation massage and 30-minute facial to round out your wellness weekend.

Likewise, Endota Spa Kiama is a tranquil haven to unwind, with four treatment rooms and expert therapists specialising in a range of massage types including relaxation, remedial and hot-stone massages. Going with your partner? Ask for the couple’s experience in the double treatment room.

Sign up for some yoga

Round out your wellness weekend in Kiama with a yoga session at Emergence Yoga. Offering yoga, tai chi and meditation classes seven days a week, there’s a style and pace to suit any yoga-lover.

Want to know more? Read our ultimate travel guide to the NSW South Coast.