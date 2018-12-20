All the best things happening in your state this January

Eliza Sholly

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

Movie Nights and Bites at The Woollhara Hotel

Woollhara, Sydney

Exciting news for movie fans, Sydney institution The Woollahra Hotel has announced their Movie Nights and Bites experience.

Every Tuesday throughout January, the pub will be showcasing all the modern classics you know and love, perfectly paired with a selection of mouth-watering snacks and Stella beers.

What more could you want from a Tuesday night?

The Toxteth

Glebe, Sydney

The Toxeth in Glebe have recently launched their Chandon S pop-up bar in the courtyard – perfect for all your Summertime festivities.

This chic Inner-West oasis is the perfect place to cool down with a spritz as the weather starts to heat up.

Limited edition gelato cocktails at NOLA Smokehouse and Bar

Barangaroo, Sydney

Just when you thought your summer holidays couldn’t get any better, NOLA Smokehouse and Bar announce their new gelato cocktails…

Head into the NOLA bar during January to try their three limited edition gelato and sorbet cocktails featuring scoops from fellow Barangaroo resident and gelato geniuses, RivaReno.

Sake Restaurant & Bar opens in Manly

Manly Wharf, Sydney

For far too long the Japanese lovers of Manly have been deprived of the famous Rockpool Dining Group restaurant that Sydney-siders have long known and loved – but not anymore.

Saké Restaurant & Bar recently made its northern beaches debut, opening the doors on the new rooftop of Manly Wharf.

Saké Restaurant & Bar Manly boasts a section of nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls, all made to order from the freshest of local seafood at the interactive sushi counter.

Toyota Country Music Festival Tamworth

January 18-27, Tamworth

All roads lead to Tamworth in January for the annual Toyota Country Music Festival.

Known and celebrated as Australia’s largest music festival (and rated in the top 10 in the world), each year the festival brings together over 700 performers and 2,800 shows across 120 different venues.

Keep your eyes peeled for the hundreds of buskers donning Peel Street, providing a diverse range of entertainment over each of the 10 days.

Kafnu opens Australia’s first co-working hotel

Alexandria, Sydney

Part hotel, part urban community, Kafnu is the new space that everyone is talking about.

Located a stones through from the famous Grounds, Kafnu is a hybrid of work, play, learn and stay that goes beyond the traditional set-up of co-working spaces.

It is designed and blended from the ground-up, offering an organic mix of work spaces to suit your business needs. It also includes some pretty impressive amenities, including a virtual fitness studio, mini-hotel, GoGet car share, meeting rooms, Gin bar, Podcast studio, Concierge and plenty more.

VIC

Canadian Club Racquet Club

January 14 – 27, Birrarung Marr, Melbourne

It’s hard to picture the perfect Melbourne CBD outing without a visit to the famous Canadian Club Racquet Club at Birrarung Marr.

Back for a fourth year, this pop-up is a must go destination to those travelling to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The Canadian Club Racquet Club is the crème de la crème location for a refreshing drink, proximity to good tunes and the Australian Open, live on a giant screen. DJs will be hitting the decks throughout the Grand Slam’s two weeks and Canadian Club drinks will be spilling from the taps.

Trinket Homage Menu

Melbourne

Flinders Lane bar Trinket is launching a Parisian Homage menu for the month of January with a menu from Le Train Bleu, Café des Phares and Le Bar Kebler at The Peninsula Hotel.

Aside from oysters au natural, a French cheese board and petit fours, generally found at all Parisian cafes and restaurants, diners will have the opportunity to experience a smoked salmon, beetroot and granny smith apple tartare from Le Train Bleu, a Croque-monsieur from Café des Phares and Aveyron’s duck foie gras from Le Bar Kebler.

Harlow opens in Richmond

Richmond, Melbourne

Harlow, Richmond’s flavour-packed, good-times charged pub is now open.

Bringing new life to what was the old Great Britain Hotel, the 300pax Church Street property has been reborn as an all-occasions destination, with a spacious outdoor courtyard, basement and balcony dining.

Open 7 days a week from midday.

Barefoot Cinema

January 1-8, Portsea, Mornington Peninsula

If the Mornington Peninsula had a prized town jewel, it would be Portsea. And if the people of Portsea had a prized town jewel, it would be the Barefoot Cinema.

Arriving at Point Nepean National Park from December 26 – January 8, bring your own picnic and sit back to enjoy sweeping views across Port Philip Bay. Soak up the rich history of the Commanding Officer’s House as the backdrop to some of 2018’s most celebrated films, plus some all-time classics.

Peter Pan Sand Sculpting

January 1-31, Boneo Maze, Mornington Peninsula

Taking up place in the beautiful surrounds of Boneo Maze, get in touch with your inner child at the new Neverland extravaganza.

The Peter Pan exhibition will take you on a journey told through sand, showcasing a range of world class sculptures guiding you along the water’s edge and through to an incredible activity zone.

Visitors are also encouraged to take part in one of the workshops, or take a ride on a pedal boat and see the sculptures from the waterways.

So frenchy so chic

January 13, Werribee Park, Melbourne

Australia’s favourite French pop garden party is returning to Weribee Mansion on Sunday January 13th.

Featuring an all-female music lineup, the 2019 festival will be headlined by French ‘Ta Douleur’ singer Camille Dalmais alongside dance pop artist Yelle (Julie Budet), the soulful Clara Luciani and French pop act Cléa Vincent.

Groove under the summer sky, soak yourself in simple pleasures and forget the outside world in this Parisian paradise.

Kids 12 and under attend free.

TAS

Taste of Tas

December 28-January 3, Hobart

Originally held to celebrate the end of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, the Taste of Tasmania has evolved into a celebration of the tiny island state’s diverse culinary culture.

This year’s additions include a culinary kitchen program with workshops, classes and dining events as well as over 100 stallholders.

In its 30th year, the festival runs for 6 days across the New Year period giving you plenty of time to check out all the local food and beverage on offer.

Cygnet Folk Festival

January 11-13, Cygnet

From the 11th – 13th of January, the small town of Cygnet will again play host to the 37th annual Cygnet Folk Festival.

Serving as one of Australia’s most iconic folk music festivals, the event is very highly regarded by musicians and festival-goers alike.

The Festival is a showcase of eclectic music genres featuring both local and international talent, dance, poetry, masterclasses, film, kids’ entertainment, food, wine, art and local handicrafts all set in the breathtaking scenery of Tasmania’s Huon Valley.

MONA FOMA

January 13-20, Launceston

Running from the 13th to 20th of January, MONA FOMO (aka MOFO) is the landmark, boundary-pushing summer counterpart to the notorious (and often controversial) DARK MOFO.

2019 is a big year for the team, with the festival moving north from its traditional home of Hobart to the city of Launceston.

An incredible line-up will be travelling from around the world to grace the stage, including Ethiopian outfits Mulatu Astatke and The Black Jesus Experience.

Indie outsiders Jonothan Bree and Julia Holter will also be joining the bill alongside headliners Swedish singer-songwriter Neneh Cherry, Welsh electronic icons Underworld and experimental producer Oneohtrix Point Never.

Hobart International Tennis

January 5-12, Hobart International Tennis Centre, Hobart

Tasmania’s premier international women’s sporting event is about to get even bigger.

The Hobart International annually attracts some of the best tennis talent in the world who flock to the Domain Tennis Centre to fine-tune their preparations for the Australian Open.

Many of the world’s top women tennis players have played the Hobart International including Dinara Safina and Serena Williams, and Australian number one Sam Stosur.

If you want to sample the finest in women’s tennis action at Tasmania finest tennis venue then mark down Hobart International, this January … Your ticket to the world.

ACT

Summernats

January 3-6, Exhibition Park, Canberra

The annual Street Machine Summernats Car Festival is Australia’s biggest horsepower party.

More than 120,000 people descend on Exhibition Park for the four-day automotive lifestyle festival, keen to take in one of the famous events. Highlights include the world’s greatest burnout competition, the National Burnout Masters, the colourful city cruise, craziest cars in the country and so much more.

Created by renowned revhead Chic Henry in 1988, the Summernats has taken on a life of its own and become a genuine Aussie icon.

Photography AfterDark

January 18th, Australian National Botanic Gardens, Canberra

Join Irene Lorbergs from the Canberra School of Photography for an exclusive three-hour guided night photography workshop in the gardens.

Explore the misty rainforest, delve into plant diversity and capture some of the creatures that call the garden home at night.

The course is suitable for intermediate to advanced photographers aged 15 and over. Bookings are essential because places are limited.

Shakespeare updated at the NFSA

January 14-20, Arc Cinema, Canberra

Like most people, the NFSA are fans of Heath Ledger’s performance in 10 Things I Hate About You. So much so, that they are inviting fans to Arc Cinema to watch some inventive and irreverent Shakespeare adaptations.

Folks looking to channel their Elizabethan fantasies can check the program for details, where they’ll be greeted with a line-up of films such as Twelfth Night, Gnomeo and Juliet, Big Business, Forbidden Planet and more.

Australia Day in the capital

January 26, Regatta Point, Canberra

What better backdrop could there be this Australia Day than Lake Burley Griffin in our nation’s capital?

Grab a picnic blanket and celebrate the 26th with music, food and fireworks.

Sit back and relax as the perfect soundtrack of live music fills the air, with live entertainment kicking off from 4pm.

The event will also hold a local food market offering before the pyrotechnic display lights up the sky at 9pm.

NT

NYD at Darwin’s Waterfront

January 1st, Darwin Waterfront

Spend your New Year’s Day by soaking up energy in numbers, alongside a free live concert by Melanie Gray Duo.

Head to the lawns on Darwin Waterfront with your friends and family from 2pm, where you can enjoy a picnic or swim by the tranquil tropical harbour.

Uluru’s International Earth Day

January 12, Uluru, Yulara

International Earth Chakra Day is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about Planetary Ascension and Cosmic Consciousness around the world by using the living energy of the Earth’s chakras.

For those inclined, visiting Uluru is considered sacred, especially to meditate and make ceremony. By doing so, it can result in strengthening connections to mother Earth, activating your energy system and advancing a spiritual awakening.

Activities planned include the Inaugural Cosmic Consciousness Conference, indigenous celebrations, sacred tours and various workshops and presentations.

WA

Festival of Busselton

January 1-31, Busselton

The Festival of Busselton has become synonymous with summer in the South West.

The family-focussed event has proudly showcased a diverse range of events, activities, arts and crafts, sports, live entertainment to the community for over 50 years.

Festival of Busselton is proud to once again be supported by the City of Busselton – Local Government. The Festival is all about bringing great family fun and entertainment to the South-West. Plain and simple.

Zoorassic summer sundowner

January 4, 11 and 18, Perth Zoo

On the first three Friday’s of January, the Perth Zoo is giving you an extra 120 minutes to enjoy roaming around the zoo.

Enjoy balmy summer nights and come hangout with the residents of the zoo you know and love.

Stop by the Cafe for a cheeky drink or chill out with a picnic and enjoy some live acoustic tunes. You might even hear some interludes from a choir of lemurs or a solo from one of the lions.

Electric Gardens Festival Perth

January 19, Belvoir Parklands, Perth

Get ready Perth! This summer, Electric Gardens festival is returning in a brand new venue for their annual celebrations of electronic and house music.

Set among the Belvoir Parklands, the all-star lineup is topped by dance legends Underworld, as well as Erick Morillo, Eats Everthing and Bag Raiders.

The 5k foam fest

January 26, State Equestrian Centre, Perth

If you choose to partake in the 5K foam fest, we guarantee a foamy, muddy and completely fun-filled day.

The event proudly houses 22 of some of the best and most exciting obstacles in the world, including the world’s largest inflatable waterslide, slip and slides and mucky mud pits.

Combine this with the 2.5 million cubic feet of foam that is pumped out at the event and it’s a recipe for an action-packed event.

SA

An evening with Nigella Lawson

January 27, Festival Theatre, Adelaide

She is one of the most successful food writers of all time, having sold more than ten million cookbooks worldwide. Now it’s time to meet the woman behind the words.

Direct from London’s West End, An Evening with Nigella Lawson is the brand-new show where she tells her own remarkable culinary story, live on stage.

Nigella is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the world, but now she’s doing the talking. The show is both interactive and intimate, allowing the audience to ask questions, with Nigella sharing her thoughts, food stories, and insights into what she’s eating and cooking now.

Glenelg street party

January 18, Glenelg, Adelaide

Known as one of the most exciting suburbs in all of Adelaide, residents of Glenelg barely need an excuse to celebrate. However, the January 18 street party is always a fun event on the calendar.

Join the community in celebrating when Glenelg comes alive with music, dance, fashion parades and plenty of activities for both kids and adults alike.

Barossa Seasons: Summer

January 11-13, Barossa Valley

With longer days, lingering sunshine and warmer nights, nothing says summer like The Barossa Valley.

With seven events over three days, Barossa Seasons: Summer is all about experiencing and celebrating everything that is good about this popular vineyard town.

It’s a time in which we roll out the picnic rug, fish for yabbies in the dam and toast a crisp Riesling. Pair that with local ales, gin, smoked meats, tropical feasts and chilled out music sessions – this is one weekend not to miss.

QLD

Night Markets at NightQuarter

Helensvale QLD

Just off the highway at Helensvale you will find Gold Coast’s creative playground, NightQuarter, which features night markets, micro-restaurants, and a unique live music space called The Paddock.

Step inside to find over 120 specialty food purveyors, designers, musicians and craftspeople and experience the local communities love for food, music and culture.

The market is open every Friday and Saturday night in January

Proud Mary opens in Brisbane powerhouse

Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Proud Mary is rollin’ on the Brisbane River, taking over WATT Bar & Restaurant’s space at Brisbane Powerhouse.

The new Proud Mary is proudly helmed by an all-female hospo superstar team. It has high hopes of reinvigorating Brisbane Powerhouse’s all-day dining scene, with quirky Southern-inspired soul food, proudly Brissie-brewed beers, and an innovative cocktail list.

The menu celebrates the best of local produce, highlighting the punchy flavours and French influence of America’s south.

For Shore Festival

January 12, Sandstone Point Hotel, Moreton Bay

Escape to the foreshore of Sandstone Point Hotel for a day of sun kissed skin and feel-good music.

As the perfect summertime destination, dance to the likes of PNAU, The Presets, SAFIA, Motez, Wafia and Future Jr. in front of the hotel’s iconic waterfront backdrop.

Also topping off the day will be an International food village where the best eats in town can be found. Sink your teeth into something salty or savoury right here! Feeling a tad thirsty? Enjoy a selection of the finest craft beer and other refreshing bevs under the shade of palm trees.

The illusionists

January 9-19, The Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane

Direct from Broadway, the world masters of magic are returning with their spectacular production, The Illusionists.

The group have consistently shattered box office records around the globe, redefining magic and challenging how audiences perceive it.

Lucky ticket holders will have the chance to view some of the most outrageous and astonishing acts to ever be seen on stage, which features large-scale stunts, levitation, mindreading, disappearance and daredevilry.