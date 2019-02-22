All the best things happening in your state this March

Eliza Sholly

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

Canton! Canton! opens

Sydney CBD

New dining group The Jewel Pantry has just opened its first restaurant Canton! Canton!

Inspired by the hustle and bustle of Canton’s vibrant markets, Canton! Canton! serves up home-style dim sum and roast meats in the classic bamboo trays we all know and love.

And if the food wasn’t enough to transport you, the space itself was designed with vintage markets in mind. Expect dinner booths inspired by opium beds, recycled Chinese shipping crates, vintage wedding sedan chairs and classic Asian artwork.

Cargo Bar launches a pour-your-own-Prosecco fountain

Darling Harbour

Darling Harbour’s favourite party bar, Cargo Bar, has launched a pour-your-own Prosecco fountain for all your bottomless boozing needs.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon until the end of the year, Sydneysiders can lie back on brightly-coloured picnic blankets, feast on delicious picnic spreads and indulge in bottomless bubbles poured straight from the mouth of a giant lion fountain. What more could you want?

NOLA Smokehouse and Bar unveils a new menu

Barangaroo

NOLA Smokehouse and Bar, home to New Orleans, Louisiana-inspired cuisine, has welcomed new head-chef Troy Spencer to the team – and with him, a new menu.

Expect more of a stamp of the recognisable flavours and influences from this vibrant Southern state and a paired back approach to plating, while Spencer continues to showcase some of the best smoked meat in the city.

Every dish on the menu is influenced by New Orleans, Louisiana including the BBQ beef short rib, blue swimmer gumbo, red rice jambalaya and the all-important S’Mores.

Adina Apartment Hotel Coogee unveils a new look

Coogee

TFE Hotels’ Adina Apartment Hotel Coogee has unveiled a stunning new look following a multimillion-dollar refurbishment.

Combining the iconic surrounds and relaxed lifestyle of Sydney’s Eastern beaches with the convenience of the nearby-CBD, Adina Apartment Hotel Coogee’s recent refresh promises to offer an idyllic coastal escape to both business and leisure guests.

Parramasala Festival

Parramatta

March 15-17

Prepare to run free in a rich playground of cultural wonder when Parramasala returns to Parramatta from 15 – 17 March 2019.

Every year, the massive three-day extravaganza sees over 35,000 Sydneysiders converging on the streets, laneways and parklands of Parramatta.

This year, the city will transform into a cornucopia of awe-inspiring experiences, including cutting-edge live music, vivid dance and theatre, a breathtaking parade of splendid colour, spectacular costumes, and beating rhythms.

Program highlights include The Welcome Parade featuring 500 performers making their way from Parramatta Town Hall to Prince Alfred Square to welcome in the Festival.

Musical guests include hip hop artist Adrian Eagle, Triple J Unearthed finalist Geniesis Owusu, unconventional afrobeat trio True Vibenation, Hip-hop heavyweight REMI, pop songstress Thandi Pheonix, and the epic electronic duo Electric Fields.

Highlands Harvest Feasts’ ‘Wine Harvest Feast’

Canyonleigh

March 23

Following the incredibly successful sold-out ‘Feast of the Beast’ last year, Highland Harvest Feasts returns in the New Year with an incredible line-up of four annual events.

Feast on a gastronomic exploration of locally grown produce and enjoy the warm afternoon sunshine, relaxing music, great conversation and breath-taking views of the famed Southern Highlands.

VIC

BeerFest Australia

St Kilda

March 2

More than just a craft beer expo, BeerFest Australia celebrates all the good things in life that are better with beer: music, comedy, food and family.

Over 300 unique, exotic and small-batch craft beers, ciders, cocktails and wines will be on offer at St Kilda’s Catani Gardens; matched perfectly with some of the foodie capital’s most decadent street food traders, including: Burn City Smokers, Flamin Skewers, Melbourne Paella Company, Bavarian Bangers and G-Free Donuts.

Estelle Wine Bar and Restaurant Opens

Northcote

Chef restaurateur Scott Pickett is celebrating a new era in Northcote with the launch of Estelle, a bar and restaurant inhabiting the much-loved Estelle Bistro and Estelle by Scott Pickett (ESP) sites.

Estelle is a venue designed to suit all occasions. Guests can take their pick of a number of contemporary Australian dining options.

The space will offer lighter snacks and share plates at the bar, with a more substantial offering in the dining room serving hungrier patrons.

Daylesford ChillOut Festival

Daylesford

March 7-11

Starting from humble beginnings, ChillOut Festival has grown to become the biggest and longest-running Country Queer Pride event in regional Australia, and the largest festival in Hepburn Shire.

By participating in the festivities, you will be actively helping to promote and encourage tolerance, understanding and inclusion of the LGBTI community through arts, cultural activities and events; promoting and supporting LBGTI expression in Regional Victoria.

A taste of Rutherglen

Rutherglen

March 9-10

North-East Victoria’s most anticipated festival, Tastes of Rutherglen, will return on 9 and 10 March, keen to showcase the best of North-East Victoria’s celebrated wine and produce.

The 2019 programme is set to be the biggest and best on record with a stellar line-up of activities and menus for the whole family to enjoy.

Expect a number of events, including twilight dinners, special cocktails, pop-up bars and live music at several of the region’s wineries. And with breathtaking surroundings and carefully curated menus on offer, these authentic experiences are not to be missed.

TAS

A Tasmanian Cellar Door pops up in a laneway

Bulletin Place Laneway

March 6

For one day only, Three Bottle Man, in partnership with some of Tassie’s best producers, will transform part of intimate and vibrant Bulletin Place laneway in the Hobart CBD.

Expect multiple stalls showcasing Tasmania’s best wines and spirits, interspersed with live oyster shucking, interactive cheese stations, food stalls, roaming trays of delectable hot food, and more.

SteamFest

Sheffield

March 9-11

SteamFest brings history to life over three days.

Keen to show you showing how things were done in yesteryear, the festival showcases one of the biggest collections of working steam machinery in Australia, and features steam train rides, exhibitions of pioneering skills such as blacksmithing, historic machinery such as steam-powered threshers, vintage cars and rock crushers.

A Taste of the Huon Festival

Ranelagh

March 10-11

Now in its 27th year, A Taste of the Huon is a celebration of fine food, wine, entertainment, arts and crafts from the Huon Valley and Channel region.

Located only 30 minutes south of Hobart, this community festival is one of the most popular regional events in Tasmania, drawing over 20,000 local, intrastate and interstate visitors through its 2 day programme.

It’s also run by a voluntary committee with proceeds being injected back into the community.

Ten Days on the Island

Burnie

Ten Days on the Island is an epic adventure through the heart of Tasmania.

The multi-arts festival can be found in theatres, sheds, galleries and gardens around the island, all aiming to showcase the unique cultural identities of various regions.

Since its beginnings in 2001, Ten Days on the Island has delighted and excited audiences across Tasmania, becoming a catalyst for community engagement and involvement.

And for the first time, the 2019 Festival will be spread across three weekends, giving audiences even more chance to explore the extraordinary.

ACT

Canberra Good Food Month

Canberra

March 1-31

If there’s one Canberra event that gets all Australian foodies excited, it’s Canberra Good Food Month.

Presented by Citi, the talent filled program will showcase both international and home-grown chefs, creating unforgettable experiences that leave lasting memories on the nation’s capital, delighting, inspiring and transporting Canberrans out of their everyday.

Good Food Month officially kicks off on 1 March with the launch of Night Noodle Markets at Reconciliation Place, Canberra’s favourite al fresco food festival.

Canberra Craft Beer & Cider Festival

Braddon

March 16

Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival showcases (you guessed it!) the best craft beers and ciders from around Australia.

The Festival will be staged on the Batman Street and in the car park of Mercure Canberra and will feature breweries from across Australia along with live bands, food, entertainment and a wide range of kids’ activities.

From beginners to budding craft brewers, all enthusiasts are welcome!

Canberra Night Noodle Markets

Reconciliation Place

March 1-10

As the Illuminations light up iconic attractions around the Parliamentary Triangle, keen noodle aficionados convene to tuck into authentic Asian eats.

Work up an appetite exploring the performances and architectural projections and feasting on Insta-worthy dishes that will push conventional flavour boundaries, creating an experience for all your senses.

Remember to leave room for a bespoke dessert and a delicious drink or two.

Lights! Camera! Action! At Enlighten Festival

Senate Gardens

March 8

Here’s the low-down: filmmakers are given a list of ten items to include in their movie, and only ten days to shoot, edit and produce a seven-minute film exploring the theme of ‘one small step’.

The results are Lights! Camera! Action!: a screening of the top twelve finalists in the Senate Rose Gardens at the Museum of Australian Democracy, with the award winners announced immediately after the screening.

Bring your chair or picnic rug, blanket and movie snacks, and settle in for a great night of film viewing (and judging!).

SA

DARKFIELD

East Terrace, Adelaide

Those with their ear to the ground might already know about DARKFIELD: a collection of theatrical performances set inside a 40ft shipping container. However if you haven’t, we don’t blame you.

Each performance takes place in pitch darkness, using sensory deprivation and binaural audio to explore fear and anxiety.

As well as being immersed in the dark, the total loss of vision causes other senses to heighten, allowing participators the chance to fixate on every movement and sound around them.

While each visitor leaves with their own unique experience, there is one common consensus: DARKFIELD is an all-consuming, slightly unsettling experience.

Coonalpyn RV Festival

Coonalpyn

March 1-4

Home of the famous 30-metre high Guido van Helten silo art mural, Silo Sights’ – RV Basecamp Coonalpyn is your opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistic town of Coonalpyn.

Aside from the art, some of the key icons you can add to your wish list include a visit to the Careship Coorong snail farm & yurt, Coorong National Parks, Point Malcolm Lighthouse (Raukkan, the home of the Church that features on Australia’s $50 note alongside David Unaipon, a preacher, author and inventor from SA), Meningie’s lake front & Birdman of the Coorong and much more.

There will be camping, entertainment and local business vouchers as well as local events that may include a craft market, night owls lawn bowls, bingo, tennis, trivia nights and more.

Grapes of Mirth – Comedy and Wine in McLaren Vale

Fleurieu Peninsula

March 3

Grapes of Mirth has returned to its spiritual home in McLaren Vale – combining three of everyone’s favourite things: comedy, wine and good people.

Punters can expect 7 hours of laughs, music, wine, gourmet grub and plenty of fun times – with line-up highlights consisting of Sam Simmons, Nikki Britton, Tom Gleeson, Cal Wilson, Sam Taunton and plenty more!

The Den Bistro opens

Adelaide CBD

We may only be a few months into 2019, but Adelaide has kicked things off right with the launch of The Den Bistro.

Located inside the schmick Mayfair Hotel, it’s the third venue joining the inner city boutique hotel, alongside uber-chic rooftop bar Hennessey, and the upmarket Mayflower Restaurant.

The Den gives patrons simple high-quality bistro dishes in stunning surrounds, servicing everyone from in-house guests, to those seeking informal social get-togethers, to relaxed business meetings.

In addition to a full menu, the space also features an enticing cake display and of course the very best barista coffees.

QLD

New restaurant One Fish Two Fish opens

Kangaroo Point

Combining the best of upmarket seafood restaurants with everyone’s favourite local fish ‘n’ chip shop, One Fish Two Fish is a fresh take on the suburban restaurant and bar, with something for all schools of seafood lovers.

For those who welcome a relaxed and low-fuss dining experience set to a lively ‘80s soundtrack, this might just be the place for you.

With classic fish and chips done perfectly, new-school fancy fish dishes, and versatile and irresistible sides, One Fish Two Fish is the new go-to for midweek dinners, lazy weekend lunches and as many oysters as you can muster.

A refurbished Howard Smith Wharves opens

Brisbane

Originally built in the 1930s to provide locals with relief work during the depression, and having been largely dormant since the 1960s, new life is being breathed into Brisbane’s Howard Smith Wharves.

The ambitious redevelopment will eventually boast an Art Series Hotel, bars, restaurants and events spaces. The latest additions to open their doors are Mr Percival’s, an overwater bar with a menu of aperitivo-style bar snacks and interiors by Anna Spiro; and Felon’s Brewing Co., a retail and wholesale brewery serving cold beer and hearty food to accompany it.

And there’s more to come…

NightQuarter Night Markets

Gold Coast

March 3

Unlock flavours of the world at the Gold Coast’s most iconic food destination.

Since 2015, the NightQuarter night markets have become the destination to experience the best street food, authentic eats, market stalls and live entertainment. This year, hungry attendees can discover a kaleidoscope of global flavours, street art, music and over 100 regional vendors.

CMC Rocks Queensland

Ipswich City

March 17-19

Since American country duo Florida Georgia Line headlined the CMC Rocks in 2016, the festival has grown into one of the biggest events on the country music calendar.

With 20,000 music lovers descending onto the Willowbank site late last year, the 2019 four-day event is expected to be their biggest yet.

Line-up highlights include USA heavyweights Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, as well as some local favourites Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley.

See you there!

WA

Sculpture by The Sea

Cottesloe

March 1-18

One of Perth’s largest free public events, Sculpture by the Sea, is set to transform the city’s iconic waterscape into a 70+ sculpture park, showcasing artists from across Australia and the world.

The exhibition is featured from the sea wall all the way along the sand towards North Cottesloe and on the surrounding grassed areas creating a beautiful sculpture park.

Locals and visitors alike can take a stroll and marvel at some of these spectacular creations, while watching the sun set over the Indian Ocean.

Nannup Music Festival

Nannup

March 1-4

In the centre of Western Australia’s stunning Southwest, on the banks of the Blackwood River, lives Nannup: a small, historic timber town famous for their annual music festival.

Held annually over the Labour Day long weekend, the streets come alive with stalls, performances and activities, spearheaded by a community-minded spirit and a passionate and dedicated team of staff and committee.

Patrons can expect an eclectic mix of incredible acts over free and ticketed venues, plus camping, street performances, markets, workshops and panels, poetry, an Art Walk and a space full of activities and workshops for our little festival-goers.

Other highlights include the Emerging Artist Award, indigenous artists programming and small town atmosphere.

Fish and Sips WA Wine and Seafood festival

North Freemantle

March 29-31

If the folk of WA are known for anything, its exceptional food and wine festivals – with fish and sips being no exception.

Enjoy local live music, wine tastings, seafood masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and of course an enormous array of West Australian seafood with over 30 stalls from the best of Western Australian chefs, restaurants, fishermen and wineries.

Stretching out over 100 meters of Perth’s best beach, this is without a doubt one of the best food events in Western Australia.

NT

Tiwi Islands Grand Final and Art Sale

Wurrumiyanga

March 17

Located in the main hall at Murrupurtiyanuwu Catholic Primary School, the Tiwi Islands Grand Final and Art Sale is the event of the year for those with a deep appreciation for Indigenous Art.

There will be a huge selection of artworks available such as paintings, prints, weaving and carvings at exceptional great prices.

The Jilamara Arts and Crafts Association will be showing its wares, so come say hi, meet some of the Tiwi Islands’ greatest artists, buy some great art and enjoy the footy.