All the best things happening in your state this November

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

All events correct at the time of publishing. We are doing our best to keep this post updated but due to the evolving Covid-19 situation please check the event’s website directly before attending and follow all current safety restrictions.

NSW

Vance Joy at the Opera House

Sydney

The Sydney Opera House has announced ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Vance Joy will perform two unforgettable, celebratory performances on the spectacular Opera House Forecourt in November 2022.

Set beneath the Opera House’s famous white sails and framed by the dramatic Monumental Steps and Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Forecourt will provide a stunning backdrop for Vance Joy’s long-awaited, anthemic show featuring brand new music, fan favourites and a full band.

Sydney Film Festival

November 3-21

Sydney

The 68th Sydney Film Festival program was officially launched by Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley, becoming the first major festival to be held in Sydney’s CBD as restrictions are lifted for the city. Find the films in cinema 3–14 November, and online 12–21 November.

Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley said, “This year’s 68th Sydney Film Festival arrives at a historic and celebratory time for the city, as we come together again with people we have desperately missed, and in the places we yearn to return to – cinemas!”

“With major disruptions in cinema releases, the Festival selection brings together some of the best films of the last two years; extraordinary works from major award-winners to some of the most anticipated films of the year.”

TAS

Effervescence Tasmania

November 5-7

Launceston

Outside of the oh-so-famous Champagne region, Tasmania is widely recognised as a mini-home for premium sparkling wine. It is becoming a place of increasing importance to the island’s wine producers, with sparkling wine now representing around a third of total wine production.

The sparking ‘Effervescence Tasmania’ weekend – located in Hobart on 11 November and Launceston from the 5–7 November – serves as a celebration of the world-class sparkling wines emanating from our great southern state.

Bicheno Food and Wine Festival

November 20

Bicheno

It’s no secret that Tasmania has become world-renowned for its fine wines, boutique beers and ciders, exquisite produce and food. And the Bicheno Food and Wine Festival is here to showcase that.

The festival’s primary goal is to promote local produce and producers, and it has therefore sourced stallholders who offer high quality-food and drinks produced on, or sourced from, Tasmania’s East Coast.

Attend a cooking class, enjoy a few quiet moments in the Waubs Bay gallery, brush up on your wine game or simply eat until you cannot eat any longer.

Etsy Made Local Christmas Market

November 20-21

Hobart

The only thing more exciting than the thought of the festive season, is the thought of being able to get all your Christmas shopping done at the one place…

With over 124 stalls featuring the handmade arts, crafts, food and creations of Tasmanian artists, the Etsy Local Made Christmas Market provides enough variety for you to tick every person off your list.

Running on 17 and 18 November at the Derwent Entertainment Centre, entry and parking are both free. Now you have no excuses, really.

QLD

Chinatown street markets

November 3

If authentic Asian street culture is your thing, the Chinatown street markets will be right up your alley.

Come 3 November, Gold Coast Chinatown – in the heart of the Gold Coast CBD – will come alive with Asian culture, children’s activities and entertainment.

The markets will offer a blend of cuisines from across Asia, against a backdrop of already established restaurants.

ACT

Day of the Dead Fiesta

November 2

Canberra

Get your sugar skulls ready people, because Dia de los Muertos is coming to Canberra.

Experience the excitement of a Latin American fiesta with live music, cultural performances, food stalls and a piñata for the niños.

Learn about Latin culture while snacking on traditional pan de muertos and other Mexican favourites, then take this all-day festival into the night with performances from Latin DJs and bands.

Canberra Writers Festival

November 1-30

A celebration of literature, the annual Canberra Writers Festival is helmed by some of the most accomplished authors, journalists and political commentators from around the world.

Showcasing the best in literature, events like talks and lectures, literary lunches and dinners, book launches, panel discussions, and family events offer something to people of all age groups. In the past, this festival has been graced by big names such as Irvine Welsh, Gwynne Dyer, Afua Hirsch, Ed Husain, Matthew Reilly, Sarah Krasnostein and Sarah Bailey, to name a few. Its aim of nurtur

Vic

Opening: Higher Order

This November, BETA By STH BNK will launch Higher Order – the first in a series of experiential events focused on merging physical and digital, art and technology, design, food, drink and data. The set up is similar to an art gallery – in that a large attic space on the top floor of Hanover House has been converted into themed rooms and spaces that play host to different thoughts the creative teams have explored.

A multi-sensory experience of design, performance and food, Higher Order will take its guests deep into another realm where scent, sound, sight and taste merge into an Asiatic-inspired culinary hallucination at Hanover House. Each 90-minute session will see guests guided by their senses as they are deep-dived into a multi-sensory exploration of the future of dining via cuisine, digital interaction, illusionary lighting and theatrical performances.

Kyneton Show

November 19-20

Watch the cattle judging, devour a Pluto pup and enjoy a day at the Kyneton Show.

Now in its 158th year, Kyneton knows how to put on a great show that makes an exciting day for everyone.

Experience rural life with animal exhibits, ute mustering and carnival rides, and some new twists at one of Australia’s longest-running agriculture shows, just outside of Melbourne.

Need to restore and refresh before the craziness of the summer holidays? Us too.

The Live.Love.Life festival offers a revitalising line-up of events throughout three days featuring local food, wine and arts.

Engage in wellness workshops like meditation, gardening, yoga and art therapy to relax and find your centre.

A Miracle Constantly Repeated continues by popular demand

November

Thanks to popular demand, artist Patricia Piccinini’s transformation of Flinders Street Station ballroom has been extended until June 2022.

The immersive takeover marks the first time Flinders Street Station’s famed Ballroom and surrounding rooms have been open to the public in over 30 years. The 12 rooms on display were once home to dances, library books, night classes, a nursery, billiards room and offices, and have been transformed into an immersive world that celebrates and showcases the historic space. Using the station as an organic environment to populate with her creatures, Piccinini has left the spaces within the upper level virtually untouched, allowing the peeling paint and left-behind filing cabinets to take on a symbiotic relationship with the works.

WA

Scarborough Sunset Markets

November

Perth

Support local businesses and residents all while indulging in the best of Scarborough’s local food, drink, live music and pop-up shops.

The Scarborough Beach Association has partnered with local artists, restaurants and retailers for a new annual festival designed to support local business.

Scarborough Sunset Markets make for a beautiful evening sea-side where everyone comes together for a wonderful evening to support Scarborough.

Fremantle BeerFest

November 12-14

One of Australia’s biggest al fresco beer festivals is back and better than ever.

Enjoy a full weekend packed with 50 Western Australia signature craft brewers, cider makers and distillers brewing exclusive drinks just for you.

No festival is complete without local street food and live music and this festival brings you a food and booze-filled weekend.

NT

NT Performing Arts Awards

November 8

The annual NT Performing Arts Awards celebrate excellence, spirit, community impact, and legacy in the Northern Territory performing arts sector.

In 2021, these peer-led awards will recognise individuals who have made an impact across the sector and recognises talented and inspiring artists and artworkers across Dance, Theatre, Comedy, Circus, Physical Theatre and Performance Art.

Darwin International Laksa Festival

November 1-28

Now in its third year, the Darwin International Laksa Festival celebrates the Top End’s multicultural community and love of laksa.

Territorians and visitors alike will follow the Laksa Trail, experiencing different Laksas from restaurants, market stalls and eateries, as they vie for the title of 2021 People’s Choice.

SA

hotelMOTEL opens

Get acquainted with HotelMOTEL, a new chip off the old block that is redefining motel accommodation in Australia.

A fresh take on the classic motel, HotelMOTEL has undergone an extensive renovation and design by Studio Nine Architects, and behind each orange door is a stylish and comfortable room with plush beds, matte black finishes and navy and terracotta accents.

The second offering in the South Terrace Precinct in Adelaide, each of the 61 guest rooms feature all the luxuries you’d expect to find in a hotel; a mini bar, free Wi-Fi, espresso machine with complimentary coffee pods, Thankyou bathroom amenities, smart TV (so you can Netflix and chill) and hairdryer.

Feast Festival

November 6-28

Adelaide hosts Feast Festival, a celebration that encourages a diversity of ages, genders and sexualities to come along and partake in some super fun activities. There will be drag shows, picnics, crafternoon activities, talks and education, art exhibitions and everyone’s favourite – bingo!

Feast is a not-for-profit LGBTI Queer Arts and Cultural Festival designed to open up a safe and inclusive platform for members of the LGBTI community to express themselves.

So come along and get amongst it!