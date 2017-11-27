Sure, Christmas is a time for giving, but gifts can quickly lose their shine if they don’t come with a little innovation. So ditch the socks and forget the candles: an experience present is this season’s sure-fire crowd pleaser. And who knows, if you’re lucky you may get to go along for the ride! These are the best experience gifts to buy this Christmas.

Here are our top picks this Christmas:

BridgeClimb

If there’s one experience everyone should have on their bucket list, it would be to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge. One of the country’s top attractions, the BridgeClimb is an absolute must for visitors, but it’s not just for tourists. In fact, there is no better way for Sydney-siders to take in the beauty of their glittering Emerald City. With Gift Certificates starting from $100, there’s a perfect option for everyone.

A spa day

Massages, facials and a sneaky glass of sparkling: we’re unwinding just thinking about it. With the promise of relaxation and rejuvenation, a spa day is always a winner. And if you struggle with ideas for your mum or mother-in-law, this is a great way to get into the good books!

Skydiving

Take your Christmas shopping to new heights and give the gift of adrenalin. Skydiving is the ultimate in adventure and an experience that won’t soon be forgotten, making it the perfect present for the thrill-seeker in your life.

Get your hands on the hottest tickets in town and treat your loved one to live entertainment. Be it theatre, sport, music – or all of the above – your plus-one will feel as though they’ve taken centre stage. Sharing the experience together is an added bonus.

A fancy meal

We ply Santa with milk and cookies on Christmas Eve, happy in the knowledge good food makes him jolly. So why not apply the same strategy elsewhere? Most restaurants now offer gift vouchers, so spice up your gift-giving reputation with a deliciously thoughtful present.

