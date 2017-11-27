Sydney comes alive in summer, making it a wonderful place to spend your Christmas holidays. Whether you’re a born-and-bred Sydney-sider or a tourist in the harbour city, these are our picks for the best things to do in Sydney these Christmas Holidays:

Hit the beach

Make the most of the warm weather and head to one of Sydney’s many beautiful beaches. Your friends in the Northern hemisphere will be green with envy!

Climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge

A breathtaking way to take in the sights, the BridgeClimb is open throughout the Christmas holidays, including on Christmas day. If you’re looking for something special to do with the family as well as tick an item off your bucket list, you can’t go wrong. And you may even get to meet Santa…

Do some Christmas shopping

Tackle your last-minute festive shopping at one of Sydney’s magical Christmas markets. Check out the Very Merry Christmas markets at The Rocks or Carriageworks Christmas Market in Eveleigh.

Sing along at the carols

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit by catching one of the many Christmas carol events held around the city. Check out the popular Carols in the Domain or Carols in the City, in Martin Place, for the full experience.

Catch the seafood marathon

If you want to cook up a storm this Christmas, you can’t miss the Sydney Fish Market’s famous 36-hour Seafood Marathon. Well worth a visit any time of year, the markets stay open from 5am on December 23 to 5pm on Christmas Eve, resulting in a festive frenzy.

