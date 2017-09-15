Beyond being just an interesting collection of restaurants, each proprietor gathered within the Tramsheds is passionate about the idea of visitors and diners taking something tangible away with them at the end of a visit.

Look and learn

As well as shopping ingredients and wine at the likes of Butcher and the Farmer and Bodega 1904, each restaurant runs regular events, utilising their own restaurant spaces, as well as Artisan Lane, to educate keen foodies on what they do and impart some valuable knowledge along the way. For Osaka Trading Co. it’s whisky tastings and demonstrations on how to make the perfect ramen; at Flour Egg Water, pasta making is the focus; there’s a bread making 101 at Dust; Butcher and the Farmer has everything from pickling classes to burger workshops; Bekya offers pastry-making classes. And the roster of events is set to build and grow.