Beyond being just an interesting collection of restaurants, each proprietor gathered within the Tramsheds is passionate about the idea of visitors and diners taking something tangible away with them at the end of a visit.
Look and learn
As well as shopping ingredients and wine at the likes of Butcher and the Farmer and Bodega 1904, each restaurant runs regular events, utilising their own restaurant spaces, as well as Artisan Lane, to educate keen foodies on what they do and impart some valuable knowledge along the way. For Osaka Trading Co. it’s whisky tastings and demonstrations on how to make the perfect ramen; at Flour Egg Water, pasta making is the focus; there’s a bread making 101 at Dust; Butcher and the Farmer has everything from pickling classes to burger workshops; Bekya offers pastry-making classes. And the roster of events is set to build and grow.
History of the Tramsheds
April 1904
Rozelle Tram Depot opens with capacity for 96 carriages.
1918
Construction of the second stage of the depot has increased capacity to 200 trams.
November 1958
Rozelle Tram Depot ceases operations with the closure of the Glebe line.
1960 onwards
The Rozelle Tram Depot is used for various purposes including as parking for the adjacent Harold Park Raceway, before becoming derelict towards the end of the 20th century.
2000
The Rozelle Tram Depot is heritage-listed.
2008
The now graffiti-covered sheds, complete with six vintage trams and a bus, become a venue for TV and photographic shoots.
2010
The site is sold to Mirvac as part of its redevelopment of the Harold Park Raceway and restoration on the Rozelle Tramway Depot begins.
September 2016
Tramsheds opens its doors as Sydney’s oldest newest food destination.