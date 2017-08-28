An indulgent girls’ night out or beers and burgers with the boys; there’s room for both. Looking good While food is undoubtedly the focus at Tramsheds, enhancing the feel-good factor is also a priority: start your afternoon of fun with a mani/pedi combo at The Depot Nail Bar, with its kaleidoscope of colours and indulgent service; or head to Moe & Co. for a wash, cut and blow dry or a hot shave.

Drink it all in Suitably pampered, pre-dinner drinks are the next stage in the process. Cocktails at Garçon are a stylish treat that recreate the atmosphere and grace of the Belle Époque, or grab a spot at the bar at Bodega 1904. There are also free wine tastings every Friday night at Chambers Cellars, or for a fun treat, grab one of its hugely popular (and particularly delicious) espresso martini’s in a jar.

World travellers The latest venture from the owner-operators of Tokyo Bird in Surry Hills, Osaka Trading Co, produces small plate dishes in its tiny kitchen space that are big on texture and flavour; seafood is the hero on the plate but when it comes to drinks it is all about whisky. According to owner Jason Ang, the light touch that Japanese whisky has on the palate makes it a perfect accompaniment to head chef Shota Sato’s menu, which also includes an unctuous ramen laboured over for hours. Right next door, Belles Hot Chicken takes its inspiration from the deep, spicy flavours of the American south. A passion project of owner Morgan McGlone, who spent time cooking in Nashville and Charleston, the heat runs the gamut from ‘southern’ to ‘really f**kin hot’; cool respite comes from organic natural wines and homemade cordials. Meanwhile, over at Bekya the menu of mezze and share plates lends itself to dining as a group, sampling creamy dips and bite-sized treats; do order the Ladies Fingers – filo pastry stuffed with salty, soft haloumi cheese.