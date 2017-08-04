With a diverse roster of restaurants, bars and businesses all under the one roof, this historic Sydney landmark has all the elements needed for a great time to be had by all.
Housed under one towering roof within the revitalised Rozelle Tramway Depot, originally built in 1904, Tramsheds Harold Park is fast becoming the culinary hotspot of the harbour city, a place where myriad tastes are catered to by a bespoke collection of individual restaurants, cafes and businesses that run the gamut from gourmet groceries to handmade pasta and from seriously sweet treats to sustainable fish and chips. Here, your ultimate guide to sampling the delights at your fingertips in four ways.
Date night
There are a few basic requirements that ensure any date night has the potential to become the perfect night out; from good food to a fabulous atmosphere, with a cosy coffee thrown in to end the evening in style.
First things first
Given the wealth of tempting cocktails and carefully curated wines available throughout Tramsheds that you’ll want to try, the best way to arrive is probably by light rail; the Jubilee Park station is literally a two-minute walk from the door. Once inside, start the night off with drinks at Sir Chapel, a buzzy bar and eatery with a laid-back vibe and a something-for-everyone drinks selection including classic cocktails with a twist. Try the Adonis, with fino sherry, sweet vermouth and orange bitters, to get you in the mood.
The main event
From there it’s a quick stroll across Artisan Lane to dinner: book a booth at Bodega 1904, the latest offering from Joseph Valore, Elvis Abrahanowicz and Ben Milgate, the team behind Sydney favourites Bodega and Porteño. Choose from its interesting menu of Latin-American-inspired tapas dishes that are perfectly matched by the curated selection of Australian, Spanish and Argentinian wines on offer, many of which are available by the glass (you can take a bottle home with you from the bijoux wine store that is part of the stylish space). Or, head to the delightfully relaxed Butcher and the Farmer and grab a table for two inside the meticulously restored Sydney tram (Tram R1 1995, the last one to ever roll out of the depot) that forms an irresistible centrepiece to the space. The ethos here of serving the freshest and best produce from local producers across New South Wales translates to a menu that includes whole pigs cooked on the in-house spit roast and sausages handmade on the premises. The wines served also showcase the best of the best from across the state, from Mudgee to the Hunter Valley.
Night moves
Finish the evening off with coffee at Garçon, where Ed Cutcliffe’s specialty roasts under his in-demand The Little Marionette moniker offer coffee connoisseurs balanced blends using single origin beans. For maximum couple-cosiness, take up position on the seating platforms and watch the world come and go (Ed plans to introduce silent movie nights, with films being projected above the bustling open galley kitchen). Then grab a bag of beans to go and a crusty fresh loaf from bakery/pizzeria Dust, and you have the makings of the perfect late breakfast after your night out.
This feature was created by Australian Traveller and supported by Tramsheds Harold Park.