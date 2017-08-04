With a diverse roster of restaurants, bars and businesses all under the one roof, this historic Sydney landmark has all the elements needed for a great time to be had by all.

Housed under one towering roof within the revitalised Rozelle Tramway Depot, originally built in 1904, Tramsheds Harold Park is fast becoming the culinary hotspot of the harbour city, a place where myriad tastes are catered to by a bespoke collection of individual restaurants, cafes and businesses that run the gamut from gourmet groceries to handmade pasta and from seriously sweet treats to sustainable fish and chips. Here, your ultimate guide to sampling the delights at your fingertips in four ways.

Date night

There are a few basic requirements that ensure any date night has the potential to become the perfect night out; from good food to a fabulous atmosphere, with a cosy coffee thrown in to end the evening in style.

First things first

Given the wealth of tempting cocktails and carefully curated wines available throughout Tramsheds that you’ll want to try, the best way to arrive is probably by light rail; the Jubilee Park station is literally a two-minute walk from the door. Once inside, start the night off with drinks at Sir Chapel, a buzzy bar and eatery with a laid-back vibe and a something-for-everyone drinks selection including classic cocktails with a twist. Try the Adonis, with fino sherry, sweet vermouth and orange bitters, to get you in the mood.