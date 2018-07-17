Is this Sydney’s most delicious, and elaborate, high tea? Bronwen Gora endeavours to find out. Sydney’s ultimate high tea menus have arrived, ‘his and hers’ options complete with Vegemite-laced wagyu, champagne-infused gravlax and plenty of French bubbles, fine whisky and, of course, tea to wash it all down. This decadent experience comes courtesy of the city’s five-star Primus Hotel, and it’s made even more special thanks to the combined genius of executive chef Daniel Menzies and head pastry chef Andria Liu. Together, they have re-fashioned regular high tea fare into a range of unique creations that match perfectly with the textures and flavours of champagne and whisky.

The high teas also match their grand surroundings in the Lobby Bar of the Primus Hotel, which is housed in the Art Deco splendour of Sydney’s heritage-listed 1930s water board building. The enormous Lobby Bar is one of its most impressive features, with eight-metre-high red scagliola marble-look columns, soaring ceilings, panelled sky lights, potted palms and low lounges. I could have worn a 1930s vintage dress and mum’s genuine fox stole and felt perfectly at home. The Madame Clicquot High Tea marks the 200th anniversary of Madame Clicquot’s Rose Champagne. It begins with a sip from a glass of her finest and plump Sydney Rock Oysters served with Veuve Clicquot granita. This pairs perfectly with elegant sandwiches filled with oh-so-delicately slivered cucumber, just the right amount of crème fraiche and a sprinkling of chives. Next is a gravlax of Ōra King salmon from New Zealand, a delicacy chosen for its ranking among the world’s finest fishes thanks to an oil content so high its fat content sees it compared to wagyu.

Chef Menzies improves even further on this quality by infusing the Ōra King salmon’s marinade with Madame Clicquot’s champagne to make it even softer and more succulent. Teamed with caviar and squid cracker, it is divine.