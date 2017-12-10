Has Parramatta’s food scene been given the fine-dining boost it deserves? Kate Symons gives Alex&Co. a taste. The school discos of my childhood provided chaotic delight: a scout hall full of ra-ra skirts shaking to the tune of Agadoo while budget lighting and smoke machines worked overtime. I loved those smoke machines. While girlfriends were dipping a toe into the labyrinthine world of flirting, I’d be busting a move towards the wandering fog.

I was reminded of my smoke machine predilection recently when Alex&Co. dished up the adult version. When my entrée – young kingfish tartare, sea grapes, watercress, tomato granita and green olive – arrived, it was closely followed by a chef armed with tomato consommé and liquid nitrogen. As he prepared the granita tableside, a familiar mist swirled around us. Gimmicks aren’t often my bag, but this one impressed. And I really wanted to be impressed. Parramatta has long been touted as Sydney’s next ‘it’ postcode, but the evolution has been slow. Alex&Co. is the precinct’s new high-end offering and the ambitious project shapes up as a missing piece of the cultural puzzle. The $2.5 million venue has cast a wide net, trading as a cafe, bar and restaurant. The vast space – it seats 350 – stretches across 600 square metres underneath the new Meriton Altitude towers: cocktail bar at one end, restaurant at the other.

Executive chef Kyle Quy (Nola Smokehouse) has peppered his modern Australian menu with international elements; a nod to the restaurant’s multicultural home. This is most obvious with the ‘Parra spice’, a signature mix including sumac, cumin and turmeric.