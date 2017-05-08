Candy hues and curvaceous, minimal edges make jewellery designer Lucy Folk’s new Bondi Beach store PLAYA a treasure trove of pretty and elegantly curated curiosities. Jewellery designer Lucy Folk has distilled the whimsical and playful designs of her eponymous label into her second store, which opened in Bondi Beach late last year. For any girl who’s ever fantasised about what Barbie’s Malibu mansion walk-in wardrobe might be like, this beachside store is as close as you’re likely to get.

All candy pink and filled with covetable sparkling accessories, sunglasses and fashion, PLAYA by Lucy Folk is pure feminine fun. “The concept came from a desire to create a space where I could showcase all of my own designs with a strong resort theme that’s inspired by the fabulous things I’ve found when travelling,” says Lucy, who chose Bondi for its iconic status. Tamsin Johnson, the interior designer tasked with transporting Lucy’s unique and relaxed style to the coastal suburb, says she wanted to “capture the spirit of Lucy while also making the store look like it truly belonged in its new location.”

Tamsin used a custom wall finish from France in a faded pink render imprinted randomly with shapes that echo Lucy Folk earring designs, and joinery with soft edges for a calming effect.

The result is sure to catch Ken’s eye. Details on PLAYA By Lucy Folk: Name: Lucy Folk

Address: 3/11–13 Hall Street, Bondi Beach, NSW

Website: lucyfolk.com All AT reviews are conducted anonymously and our writers pay their own way – so we experience exactly what you would.