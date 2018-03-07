Housed in The Cannery, an old Rosella factory in Sydney’s Rosebery, the recently opened Stanton & Co. from Parlour Group has a funky vibe, a cool drinks menu and some very interesting taste sensations. We chat to group executive chef Regan Porteous.

What was your initial concept for Stanton & Co.?

We aimed to bring a city dining experience into Rosebery, bringing back a piece of history through the name [Richard Stanton was the suburb’s original developer] and the building design. The food will be created using the freshest and finest produce we can get our hands on in Australia, creatively constructed and delivered in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The menu is Modern Australian with subtle Japanese influences; interesting dishes with big, bold flavours.