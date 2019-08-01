Swissotel: an urban escape

Editor

Convention dictates that, in order to rejuvenate, you need to travel to Australia’s laidback towns and off-grid hideaways to unwind. But you don’t always need to flee the city to find serenity.

If you call the countryside home, an escape to the city can offer the same respite as a rural retreat and, if you dwell in the city, it’s a break from the metropolis minus the out-of-town commute.

Amid the hustle and bustle of Sydney, for example, you’ll find the perfect oasis in the Swissôtel. Hidden away in the heart of the city, and with plush suites, a restorative day spa and cosy restaurant in which to take refuge, it’s the ideal urban escape for those longing for a little time out.

Hidden in the heart of the city

Considering its location at the entrance to Pitt Street Mall and opposite the Queen Victoria Building, Swissôtel doesn’t discriminate against visitors whose definition of ‘recharge’ includes retail therapy and sightseeing. At your doorstep, you’ll find an array of boutique and fashion brands and, just a short walk away, Sydney’s iconic landmarks, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.

If it’s a family holiday, Swissôtel serves as an ideal base with interconnecting kids’ rooms stocked with age-appropriate toys, games, teepees and even a special kids’ mini bar.

If your idea of recharging simply means hiding out in peaceful interiors, then there’s plenty to keep you occupied at the Swissôtel. Indulge in your favourite treatment in the luxe day spa, take in the cityscape from the heated outdoor pool or slip into the jacuzzi for a thorough relax.

Seasonally inspired and with Swiss influences

When you’re totally blissed out, head to the hotel’s swanky, yet easygoing eatery, JPB Restaurant. A popular choice for locals and guests, Executive Chef Paul Clune serves up a seasonally inspired menu of contemporary Australian classics made with fresh and locally sourced produce. Taking heed of the brand’s Swiss foundations, wellbeing and vitality are at the centre of the restaurant experience – whatever that means to you. To Clune it means a menu featuring both a vitality lunch – think soba noodles, poached chicken, kale and avocado, and detox juices – and an authentic fondue experience for cheese enthusiasts.

Having created their own special cheesy fondue recipe, the Swissôtel becomes a hotspot for fondue fans during the winter months. Served alongside an assortment of dips and accompaniments, you can catch the experience until 31 August. For dessert, try the house-made Swiss chocolate fondue complete with marshmallows, fruit, cake and nuts.

To unwind in the city, book today at Swissôtel.