Editor

On the western side of Sydney’s CBD, tucked in beside Darling Harbour, cool King Street Wharf, and emerging cultural, retail and financial hub Barangaroo, you’ll find the geometric, smoked-glass beauty that is West Hotel. But don’t take our word for it, take a ‘curiosity’ quiz and find the perfect Sydney holiday just for you!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Barangaroo is just 200 metres away in this fabulous part of Sydney nestled between the natural beauty of Sydney Harbour and the chic bustle of the CBD. More than 50 percent of the Barangaroo precinct offers extraordinary public spaces and waterfront open to all, including the six-hectare Sydney Harbour headland with its extensive walking trails, views and native Australian gardens. At the southern end of Barangaroo – closest to the hotel – is a foodie and shoppers paradise, The Streets of Barangaroo featuring just shy of 80 specially curated retailers, 13 harbourfront restaurants and the exclusively small fashion boutiques on Scotch Row. The Wharf here also hosts ferries that go to Manly, Cockatoo Island and other must-see locales.

DESIGN REIGNS AT WEST HOTEL

The eye-catching geometric façade sets the tone for the stylish spaces inside. It is made out of 333 individual panels of smoked glass: the first of its kind in Australia. A custom sculptural lighting piece in the lobby doubles as a gold cloud-like installation, while the hand-painted wall filled with native waratahs behind reception (not to mention an engaged and always knowledgeable team of staff) tell the story of the hotel. Botanically carpeted hallways are a guide to each designer room, which include integrated Bluetooth speakers and Google Chromecast. Bespoke detailing includes a sweet ‘bird’ light, brass accents, and bathrooms with natural stone fixtures.

Suites offer an elevated level of luxury with separate lounge area, marble bathroom with large tub and walk-in shower, honey-toned parquetry flooring, custom woven inlay carpets and plush furnishings in comfortingly soothing shades of green and blue.

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

The hotel’s highlight must be the lush, rejuvenating ‘jungle’ atrium, faced by many of the hotel’s rooms; the rest overlook Sussex Street or gaze toward Barangaroo. The atrium is a gorgeous respite from the busy city and the perfect place to take a coffee or aperitif from the bar. Solander Dining and Bar is West Hotel’s signature dining venue, named after First Fleet naturalist Daniel Solander, who was integral to the early documentation and collection of Australian plants. It offers modern Australian fare, embracing the very best regional and seasonal produce that NSW has to offer. Solander’s experienced bartenders create bespoke botanically inspired cocktails, mocktails, and a range of spirits, wines and craft beers from the stunning emerald-green terrazzo marble bar.

CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON

West Hotel is a member hotel of the Curio Collection, a global upper-scale portfolio of more than 65 and resorts handpicked for their unique character. Each embodies the distinct culture and spirit of the communities in which they reside and appeals to travellers seeking unexpected and authentic experiences – and Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

THE CURIOSITY QUIZ

Curio Collection by Hilton conducted research and found that curiosity plays a major role in travel choices. In fact, only 20 percent of the human population has the “wanderlust gene” (DRD4-7R), but nearly five times that many – 91 percent – consider themselves to be curious. Curio Collection by Hilton is further exploring the connection between curiosity and travel through its Curious Gene program, working with researchers to develop five curiosity types – nature-seeking Pathfinders, food-loving Epicureans, arts-inspired Culturalists, switched-on Spiritualists and thrill-seeking Challengers – to recommend destinations and activities for each traveller preference.

SYDNEY – FOR YOUR CURIOSITY TYPE

Curious? Take the brand’s curiosity quiz at becurious.citiesbycurio.com/quiz

Once you have your ‘curiosity type’, here’s a few Sydney experiences to discover, all close to West Hotel – as informed by the hotel’s concierge team, who pride themselves on their expert local knowledge and encourage guests to get in touch before arriving to help them to discover a new side of Sydney.

Challenger

Take a Sydney Harbour Jet Boat Thrill Ride. Feel a major adrenalin rush on a 30-minute thrill ride, or perhaps take a fast ferry from Barangaroo to Manly for a leisurely morning surf.

Epicurean

Have a cocktail at Henry Deane. Neighbouring West Hotel, Henry Deane is highly recommended for its breathtaking Sydney harbour views, as is any one of the Barangaroo waterfront venues.

Spiritualist

Visit St Mary’s Cathedral. St Mary’s Cathedral is a Sydney landmark and a welcoming destination for church goers and tourists alike.

Culturalist

Discover the Museum of Contemporary Art. Located on one of the world’s most spectacular sites on the edge of Sydney Harbour, the MCA stands on a land of immense cultural and historical significance to the Aboriginal people of Australia.

Pathfinder

Take a walk around The Royal Botanic Garden. West Hotel is passionate about botanics, and the garden is where Sydneysiders and visitors come to relax, be inspired and explore. There is also the aforementioned and fantastic botany library named for the naturalist Daniel Solander.’

Jump into the quiz here: http://becurious.citiesbycurio.com/quiz/