The rent may be sky-high in Surry Hills – and the restaurants multiple – but one seemingly undiscovered hub has taken the crown as the number one neighbourhood in not just NSW – but the whole of Australia… The Australian Traveller 100 series are viewed as somewhat of an institution for people with an interest in exploring our vast country. From 100 places to visit before you die, to the 100 things to do in Australia that you’ve never heard of before – these annually-devoured lists have a habit of getting lesser known destinations on the map… so to speak.

This year, the task was set to find the 100 most awesome places to hang out a little longer in Australia – sounds easy right? Well, with 10 categories set, it was up to the Australian Traveller team to first choose ten finalists for each category – and then take on the hard task of ranking them. From camping spots to idyllic islands, alternative capital cities to foodie favourites, the final list has been set – and honestly? A couple of the placements could be viewed as a little… shall we say… controversial. None more so than the place awarded the coveted number one spot on the list of 10 best neighbourhoods to hang out in. Normally a no-brainer to take out the number one spot in any ranking, this year Sydney’s Surry Hills tumbled into the number five spot. Oh the horror…

It seems Surry Hills fell to make way for the up-and-coming suburb of Chippendale – and perhaps for good reason.