The Fullerton Hotel Sydney: Heritage make for an unforgettable stay

It’s not pushing the envelope to say The Fullerton Hotel Sydney’s rich and fascinating history is quintessential Sydney.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney has a lot going for it.

Whether as a go-to place for a weekend getaway, or as a designer address from which to conduct business in Sydney, this five-star hotel is located next to key attractions and experiences you’ll want to tick off during your stay.

As The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts‘ first expansion outside of Singapore, a stay in the landmark building is an experience that offers an insight into Sydney’s storied past. It’s the feel of the place: a nightcap with new friends in The Bar, a quiet moment on a heritage tour where the guide conjures up tales from the building’s past, and downtime spent in your spacious guestroom.

Here is a look at why a stay at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney should be at the top of your to-do list.



Discover Sydney’s rich heritage

With its stately Doric columns, sandstone edifice, and landmark clock tower, the General Post Office building has been at the centre of the city’s beating heart for more than a century, and remains part of the hotel’s remit to nod to that revered history.

Historic elements feature throughout the hotel including the tank stream relics and the “little brother” clock which extends over George Street. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney offers to both guests and the general public complimentary 90-minute heritage tours which reveal the tales and personalities of the former GPO.

You can also experience more of Sydney’s past and present with a stay in a Heritage guestroom overlooking Martin Place, where the feel of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney comes to life.

Guests can choose from 50 Heritage guestrooms featuring architectural details including antique window finishes or take in Martin Place or city views from the selection of contemporary accommodation in the modern high-rise part of the hotel, where key features of the Tower guestrooms include floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass wall in the spacious bathroom that invites natural light and relaxation from a deep soaking bath.

Enjoy The (full) Fullerton Experience

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney delivers memorable moments, quietly and with the utmost discreet luxury.

Personalised Fullerton Experiences are curated to create memories that will stay with you long after you leave.

Case in point: the 500 Fullerton Santa bears strategically placed around the six-metre high Christmas tree in the lobby during the Christmas season. Robby and Lizzy, the lovable Fullerton Postmaster Bears, are a prominent amenity (and available for purchase), nodding to the building’s GPO past, and there are ongoing activations designed to breathe new life into this much-loved landmark.

As one of Sydney’s best situated hotels, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney has Sydney Harbour, The Royal Botanic Garden, Barangaroo, Sydney Opera House and the Art Gallery of NSW all within walking distance of its doorstep, as well as theatres and noteworthy restaurants.

A new meeting point for food and drink

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney officially opened its doors at No. 1 Martin Place in October 2019, marking The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts’ first foray into the international market.

Celebrating the hotel’s Singaporean roots chef’s at The Place restaurant, riff on Southeast Asian dishes such as beef rendang, laksa, Singaporean satay and Hainanese chicken rice The Place also serves Fullerton Favourites with a focus on fresh, local produce, such as the Aussie Wagyu Burger complete with pineapple and beetroot, and fresh market fish with the obligatory side of chips.

In another nod to the hotel’s link to Singapore, The Bar serves a reworked version of the famed Singapore Sling cocktail called the Sydney Sling, filled to the brim with unique Australian flavours, such as ginger and the award-winning Four Pillars Gin.

Another signature menu offering is the Fullerton Signature Afternoon Tea at The Bar, which exudes old-school glamour and includes bespoke sweet and savoury creations to be enjoyed under the sun-lit atrium.

A true Sydney experience

The boutique address of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, located in the heart of Sydney’s financial and fashion district at No. 1 Martin Place, means it’s sitting pretty in the heart of the city’s glittering cityscape.

Step inside the hotel’s expansive lobby and you will get a sense of the original GPO building, which is steeped in character and elegance. Restoration of the Victorian Italian Renaissance building took a team of more than 30 stonemasons and in excess of 96,000 hours over a period of 2 years to complete, and it shows.

Today, the hotel’s tributes to the building’s GPO past are everywhere, drawing in a new crowd who want to “meet under the GPO clock ”. Another delightful touch is that guests are given a postcard to pop into the historic pillar-box red postal boxes in the lobby, which are still operational today.