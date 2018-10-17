The Sydney restaurant list that will satisfy any picky eater

Eliza Sholly

As a Melbourne expat living in Sydney, I’m often faced with the dilemma of showing out-of-towners how the NSW capital can do food and culture right.

I learnt about Hilton’s destination travel guides via a friend of a friend, where guests (and non-guests) of the hotel chain can hop onto the website of the city that they’re visiting, and explore a range of custom itineraries in each destination.

Armed with this knowledge, I decided to peruse the list of restaurants they endorse to guests, keen to see whether their recommendations impresses the palette of one very particular eater (me).

A civilised dining experience:

Glass Brasserie

I know what you’re thinking, hotel restaurants have a notoriously bad rep. That’s what I thought too, until I tried Glass Brasserie at the Hilton.

Helmed by chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan, the menu provides guests (and many Sydneysiders) with a true culinary experience. Just the interiors alone, designed by New York’s Tony Chi, are enough to get you excited.

The 240-seat space features a 13-metre floor-to-ceiling glass wall, featuring perfectly positioned booths that offer views of the Queen Victoria Building.

Serving modern Australian cuisine, emphasis is placed on local and seasonal produce. Kingfish sashimi and tiger prawns are entrée heroes, followed by an ‘off the grill’ section that will really start some dinner table conversation.

The staff are warm, attentive and helpful – writing the book on how civilised dining should be done.

A quaint (and undiscovered) wine-bar:

Dear Sainte Eloise

It’s rare to find a Sydney restaurant that is yet to be flooded with crowds. In saying that, Dear Sainte Eloise is somewhere that deserves all the recognition it gets.

A tiny wine bar down a Potts Point laneway, Dear Sainte Eloise received its name from George Orwell’s memoir, Down and Out in Paris and London.

Featuring a 400-strong wine list, this venue is the perfect place to sit, relax and digest after a day of perusing. And with a menu that changes every few days (based on seasonal availability), it’s also the perfect place to keep going back to.

Impressive cocktails:

Solander Dining and Bar at West Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Before we get to bragging about the incredible cocktails at Solander Dining and Bar, first, a history lesson.

Daniel Solander (1733–1782) was an instrumental figure in the early documentation and collection of Australian plants. Today, the Hilton venue has tipped its hat to the whimsical character in the form of a botanical-inspired restaurant and bar.

Now to the good stuff.

For the thirsty, the venue’s experienced bartenders create bespoke botanically-inspired cocktails, mocktails and serve a range of spirits, wines and craft beers from the stunning emerald green terrazzo marble bar.

And food? Solander Dining and Bar’s emphasis is on modern Australian fare. Belgian chef David Vandenabeele was enticed from Manhattan’s Langham Hotel, creating a menu that boasts the very best regional and seasonal produce that NSW has to offer.

A charismatic restaurant with a large vibe:

Restaurant Hubert

Located in the heart of downtown Sydney, Hubert is the kind of vintage hole-in-the-wall that will make you feel as if you’ve accidentally stumbled onto the set of a movie.

Upon entering, 4000 miniature liquor bottles line the spiral staircase that transports you into an alternative post-war Europe universe. The wood-panelled space is dazzling, romantic and topped off with a 100-seat theatre complete with a grand piano perched atop a stage.

Hubert is much about the ambience, good conversation and laughter, as it is the quality of the wine and the food. About which they also have plenty to brag.

To truly get the grand Hubert experience, we suggest travelling in a group. The banquet menu requires at least four people – and with the amount of food you get, you’ll also need at least four stomachs at the table.

Whether it’s the whole garlic chicken, prime beef tartare or the can’t-leave-without-trying Escargot – make sure you wear your stretchy pants.

A plant-based offering to please the masses:

Alibi

You may have heard of new kid on the block Alibi, the plant-based dining pioneer making waves out of the Ovolo hotel franchise. Well I had not, and was keen to give it a try.

The fresh new menu has been spearheaded by renowned US chef, restaurateur and global plant-based aficionado Matthew Kenney. This is his first venture in Australia and it does not disappoint.

The menu offers a seasonal, colourful and innovative selection alongside plenty of cocktails and wine to wash it all down.

For signature dishes, Alibi offers kimchi dumplings with sesame and ginger foam, heirloom tomato and zucchini lasagne with pistachio pesto, plus kelp noodles and crispy olives.

For dessert (we know you’re interested), think pumpkin chocolate pie with coconut and cardamom cream or apple crumble with vanilla cashew ice-cream and almond maple caramel.

One-of-a-kind waterfront dining:

Berowra Waters Inn

Just a 50 -minute zip from the city is Berowra Waters Inn: a destination restaurant that has been held alongside Australia’s best since its 1984 inception.

Housed on Berowra Creek, the rugged gorges and gum-tree lined site is only accessible to diners by boat or seaplane.

Head chef Brian Geraghty owns and runs the space, which boasts a frequently changing menu based on availability. If you’re a stickler for cuisine however, I guess we can all settle on a mix of classic French with modern Australian.

The degustation menu heroes the venue, explained ever so pleasantly by the delightful staff. And with floor-to-ceiling windows, every table has a window seat.