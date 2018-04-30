Planning some serious female bonding? Look no further than Swissôtel Sydney – it’s the ideal city location to refresh, restore, and replenish. Here are three chic reasons to spend your girls weekend at Swissotel, Sydney!

Getting the girls together always spells a good time, but it takes a top location to make it into a true occasion. Whether you’re preparing for something special, like a wedding, or just want some sisterly retail therapy time, Swissôtel Sydney is ready to spoil you.

Modern, chic and Swiss-inspired

Checking in to one of Swissôtel’s 369 contemporary rooms sets the scene for a chic weekend. Each room breathes Swiss finesse and style, with a separate bath and shower, and Purovel shower amenities that feature natural ingredients grown in a Swiss Alpine garden. And if the essential oils from Swiss flowers and trees don’t have you refreshed and rejuvenated, then fluffy slippers, bathrobes and Lindt chocolates left at each turn down service will probably do the trick.

The hotel’s location is absolutely unbeatable, with its somewhat unassuming entrance leading into a luxe oasis in the heart of the city. There are also valet parking services available if you choose to drive.

Shop to your heart’s content

Rising atop Sydney’s leading department store complex, this amazing spot means you can shop to your heart’s content at major shopping malls and leading boutiques at the Queen Victoria Building (QVB), Westfield Sydney, Pitt Street Mall, The Strand Arcade or Darling Harbour, a short walk away.

Pamper and indulge

Cocktail favourites await at Crossroads Bar, where tradition and impeccable service unite with modern design. Vibrant blues, purples and reds pop against the dark floorboards and elegant beige couches. Intimate pods provide an exclusive space to enjoy your evening in an atmosphere of sophistication, evoked by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Market Street. Locally sourced produce is fashioned into seasonally inspired dishes with a modern Australian twist for dinner at Jpb Restaurant.

Weekend breakfast is also in a class of its own. Fluffy pancakes drizzled with local rooftop honey, DIY fresh juice bar and eggs cooked to your liking are highlights among a solid spread of fine ingredients, and there are also baristas on deck to whip up a suitably punchy latte.

Get pampered with your favourite tea-time snacks along with a glass of sparkling wine at Swissôtel’s weekend buffet high tea, then you might like to indulge in a facial treatment or body massage at Spa & Sport, the hotel’s very own day spa. Choose from a selection of dedicated treatments before relaxing in the sauna, or taking a dip in the outdoor swimming pool or jacuzzi.

For more information, visit swissotel.com/sydney