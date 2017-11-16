Northern Territory is one of those places that you just can’t compare, these are Aussie travel secrets Northern Territory. Also known traditionally as KARLU KARLU (which loosely translates to ‘round boulders’), THE DEVIL’S MARBLES are one of the most unique and intriguing sights in the country.

The huge granite boulders (some precariously balancing on top of each other) are scattered across a wide valley 105 kilometres south of Tennant Creek. Held annually at the ARALUEN ARTS Centre, DESERT MOB MARKETPLACE is a large art market filled to the brim with affordable Aboriginal art and craft from Aboriginal-owned, Desart member art centres. Visitors can talk to artists and art centre staff and purchase fabulous works for under $500.

Walk 62 kilometres over six days following the ancient Jawoyn songline through NITMILUK NATIONAL PARK . The wild, uncurbed beauty of the JATBULA TRAIL will stay with you for the remainder of your days. Swim in crystal pools, fall asleep to the sound of teeming birdlife and have an all-round life-altering experience. If you’re looking for that special sunset spot in the NT captial, head to Darwin ski club. it’s where locals take friends for a brath of fresh sea air and a glass or two – Steve Madgwick, digital editor

Lirrwi Tourism Our little secret: We will change the way you see the world.