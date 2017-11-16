Northern Territory is one of those places that you just can’t compare, these are Aussie travel secrets Northern Territory.
Also known traditionally as KARLU KARLU (which loosely translates to ‘round boulders’), THE DEVIL’S MARBLES are one of the most unique and intriguing sights in the country.
The huge granite boulders (some precariously balancing on top of each other) are scattered across a wide valley 105 kilometres south of Tennant Creek.
Held annually at the ARALUEN ARTS Centre, DESERT MOB MARKETPLACE is a large art market filled to the brim with affordable Aboriginal art and craft from Aboriginal-owned, Desart member art centres. Visitors can talk to artists and art centre staff and purchase fabulous works for under $500.
Walk 62 kilometres over six days following the ancient Jawoyn songline through NITMILUK NATIONAL PARK . The wild, uncurbed beauty of the JATBULA TRAIL will stay with you for the remainder of your days. Swim in crystal pools, fall asleep to the sound of teeming birdlife and have an all-round life-altering experience.
If you’re looking for that special sunset spot in the NT captial, head to Darwin ski club. it’s where locals take friends for a brath of fresh sea air and a glass or two – Steve Madgwick, digital editor
Lirrwi Tourism
Our little secret: We will change the way you see the world.
JOIN US AS we connect with the world’s oldest-living culture and engage with the deeply spiritual Yolŋu people in their private homelands in East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.
On this special journey, you’ll learn about age-old traditions, and how the Yolŋu people have an unwavering bond and connection to their land and country.
Be welcomed into a Yolŋu family and participate in activities including weaving, traditional spear fishing, gathering of bush foods and medicine, storytelling or learning how the didgeridoo is made and played.
Be prepared to remove yourself from the digital world and leave your smartphone behind. Yolŋu life is much more in sync with the environment, wildlife and climate.
This is a rare opportunity to experience the life of these unique people on their traditional land, as they welcome you with open arms into a culture so powerful, it will change the way you see the world.
Kings Canyon Resort
Our little secret: The wonderful Kings Canyon Rim Walk and Garden of Eden
KINGS CANYON is located in the heart of Australia’s Red Centre between Uluru and Alice Springs. The six-kilometre Kings Canyon Rim Walk allows you to fully immerse yourself in this ancient land; the views alone will leave you feeling breathless.
After visiting Kings Canyon Resort, everyone remembers the Karrke Aboriginal Cultural Experience where you are taken on a journey of ancient culture, connectedness to the land and indigenous people through weapons, bush tucker, medicines and the evolution of language.
Kings Canyon is the soul of the Red Centre with inspiring scenery, unique flora and fauna, and incredible experiences including scenic helicopter flights and the Under a Desert Moon degustation dinner beneath the stars. With so much to see and do, one night is simply not enough to experience everything Kings Canyon has to offer.
An absolute MUST DO for every Red Centre itinerary.
