Facebook Instagram Twitter

Escape to a tropical resort, Darwin style

Mindil Beach Casino, Darwin Mindil Beach Casino, Darwin

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Mindil Beach Casino Resort

10 June 2021

Last updated . 11 June 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

nineteen − 10 =

Comment

DEALS

Save up to $600* on selected NT holidays with AAT Kings

Save up to $600* on selected NT guided holidays with AAT Kings. *Per couple ($300 per person) twin share. Further T&Cs apply

  • Outback Adventure
  • Outback Safari
  • Outback Explorer
View More >

Maitland Family Escape

Children stay for free when booking 2 nights accommodation in a two bedroom countryside cottage. Free children’s entry into a self guided tour of Maitland Gaol also available.

  • Unwind on the deck of your own private rustic cottage and take in the stunning views
  • Ideal location to hideaway or use as a base to explore the surrounding area
  • Explore Maitland Gaol on a self guided tour, where the kids can meet Snitch the Rat
View More >

15% Off NT Road Trips

Travel in an Apollo campervan, motorhome or 4WD camper from Darwin or Alice Springs between 12 July – 17 December 2021 and SAVE 15% off the daily rental rate + no one way fees!

  • Save 15% off the daily rate + take advantage of no one way fees
  • Book with confidence with flexi COVID terms
  • Wide range of campervans, motorhomes & 4WD campers available
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo