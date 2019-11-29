13 best things to do in Darwin this summer

Simone Mitchell

If you think summer sizzles in the southern states, wait until you hit Darwin. But don’t let that put you off – the year-round tropical climate in Darwin means locals have come up with plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in the balmy warmth.

Mindil Beach is a scenic beach in Darwin known for its night markets. During the dry season (May to Oct) there are night markets every Sunday and Thursday. They go from about 4pm-9pm and are rich with atmosphere. You’ll find street performers, buskers, and stalls selling a wide array of items.

The also have an amazing selection of food, which makes this a great spot for dinner. You’ll discover fresh seafood, Asian inspired dishes (the laksas and noodles are particularly good), crepes, wood-fired pizzas and great dessert options.

Time your visit so you can grab a drink and watch the sunset from the beach.

Set in a scenic location on Larrakia Land at Bullocky Point in Darwin, MAGNT is home to internationally renowned artistic, cultural and scientific collections. It will give you a science, history and art hit at the same time. And the best bit? It’s free.

The evolution exhibit is tops, and art lovers will enjoy both contemporary and traditional art – (there’s a great indigenous collection).

There’s also a good café overlooking the waterfront for some refreshments afterwards.

3. Chill out at the lagoon

The beaches in Darwin are generally a bit croc-y, so the protected beachfront lagoon is the spot to take a dip and escape the heat.

There’s a free lagoon with nets keeping the stingers and crocs away, or you can pay for entry to the wave lagoon nearby.

4. Chill out at the Darwin Botanic Gardens

This is a great spot if you want to get away from the city and read a book in the shade. It’s about a 30-minute stroll from the CBD. Here you’ll find lush, tropical gardens with an exotic variety of plants.

Ever wanted to have a crack at waterskiing or wakeboarding? This is the place to give it a try. The Darwin Ski Club also has an excellent bistro and social club with great views where you can enjoy a drink or a meal.

6. Have a picnic at Cullen Bay

Catch another one of those magic Darwin sunsets at Cullen Bay. This little neighbourhood (about a 15-minute walk from the CBD) has a grassy area that is perfect for a picnic. There are also a few good restaurants in the area if you can’t be bothered curating your own dinner.

Darwin is renowned for some great quality fishing. Either buy a line and try your luck off the wharf in the harbour, or book a tour that includes gear, a boat, a guide, lunch and snacks. Offshore Boats offers both reef and sport fishing charters and has a good reputation.

If you can’t be bothered throwing a line in, you can still enjoy some recreation time on a boat. Darwin Harbour is a picturesque spot that usually delivers a jaw-dropping sunset and there are 2.5 hour cruises that have different food and drink options (prices start at $73).

Darwin Bike Tours offer a choice of seven fully-guided bicycle tours around Darwin. Each tour is about 3.5 hours long (and includes a break at a café where you can buy refreshments if you need). Our suggestion is to do one of the morning tours, so you can get your exercise in before it gets too hot.

Stokes Hill Wharf offers a food court style setting with some great vendors. After you’ve made your selection you can enjoy your meal at the seated area out on the wharf. It’s also good to note that you can BYO drinks, which makes it a cheap and cheerful option for dinner with friends. Watch the sun go down over the water and then marvel at the stars that dot the sky.

On Saturday mornings you’ll find locals scouring the Parap Village Markets for goodies. It’s about a 10-minute drive from the city but is also accessible by bus, so don’t be put off if you don’t have your own wheels. The markets run all year round, unlike the Mindil Markets.

Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? At Crocosaurus Cove you can jump into a glass tank and get up close and personal with this incredible reptile. Charmingly, it’s nicknamed the “Cage of Death”. The experience doesn’t come cheap though – it’ll set you back $170 per person.

13. Head to Mitchell Street for a Sunday session

The bars along Mitchell street really know how to make the most of the last few hours of the weekend. Many of the bars have live music on Sunday afternoons and people sit out on the patios drinking in the atmosphere.