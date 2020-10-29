Facebook Instagram Twitter

Everything you need to know about buying ethical Aboriginal Art

Aboriginal dot painting Aboriginal dot painting

Mesmerising contemporary dot painting on canvas. (Image: Tourism NT/Shaana McNaught)

29 October 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Red Centre Discovery

Red Centre Discovery self-drive, 3 nights accommodation from $779pp* including:

  • 1 night each in Alice Springs, Kings Canyon & Uluru
  • 3 days AVIS car hire with GPS+
  • * Terms and conditions apply
View More >

Earn 5% cashback* on NT accommodation

With hundreds of NT accommodation options, Booking.com has options to suit every traveller.

  • Darwin accommodation
  • Alice Springs accommodation
  • Uluru accommodation
View More >

Ultimate Top End self-drive experience

Ultimate Top End self-drive experience. 8 nights accommodation from $999pp* including:

  • 2 nights at Mercure Crocodile Hotel in Kakadu National Park
  • 2 hour Yellow Water Billabong Cruise
  • Plus more! *T&Cs apply
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo