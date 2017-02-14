Incredible artworks and inspiring scenery: get to know the art and soul of the Northern Territory. Not even 150 years ago, Europe’s old masters were painting works of art that have lived on in the collective imagination ever since. More than 300 times further back in time – up to 50,000 years ago – the first ‘masters’ of Kakadu were immortalising their stories in the gorges, rock outliers and caves. It is these same incredible artworks that still draw enthralled crowds to this World Heritage wilderness area that is infinitely more timeless than a Rembrandt or a Van Gogh – and the Starry Night above is as real as it gets.

These priceless works of art here in the lush, wild heart of the Northern Territory are so very accessible, too, with walking trails to all three of Kakadu’s main art ‘galleries’ – Ubirr, Nourlangie and Nanguluwur – designed to take visitors through the art in a natural progression. At least a half-day is needed to view each of these amazing art areas, concentrated along Kakadu’s famous and very dramatic escarpment; bring your camera gear. In the drier months, from May to September, free guided tours by National Park rangers are popular and help make the most of a visit here (parksaustralia.gov.au/kakadu), since the stories and history behind each work are astounding in their importance to Indigenous Australian history and mythology.

The art doesn’t end on the escarpment. A rich appreciation of both old and modern local art is a real feature of any visit to Kakadu’s main tourist areas.