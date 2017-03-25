Here’s everything you’ll need for the two-hour road trip from Darwin to Kakadu and way, way beyond, into the best bits of the national park. On a budget – or not.

First thing you have to know is be sure to fuel up and purchase provisions first. Kakadu National Park is enormous, almost half the size of Switzerland, so driving distances can be long.



On the way, pass the time by spotting termite mounds – they can be up to six metres tall – and then…



On a budget



After the long drive, you’ll be thrilled to see the turn-off to Gunlom Falls (Waterfall Creek). The sign says ‘unsealed 2WD’, but the 40-kilometre road can be extremely uneven; a 4WD is recommended.

Swim at the base of the falls, or trek to the top for spectacular views of southern Kakadu from the natural infinity pool.