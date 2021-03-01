Gems of the Red Centre made easy with Globus

Gems of the Red Centre is one of the signature Globus tours aimed at Australian travellers. Discover otherworldly landscapes and an abundance of cultural riches on the six-day Globus Gems of the Red Centre tour, travelling from Alice Springs, set against the magnificent MacDonnell Ranges, to Uluru, the pinnacle of this journey.

Here’s a little more of what you can expect.

Arrive in ‘the Alice’

Alice Springs is located in the beating heart of Australia, almost exactly at the nation’s geographical centre and about halfway along The Explorer’s Way, the trans-continental route between Adelaide and Darwin. It’s here, at the jumping-off point to Australia’s Red Centre, that participants in the Gems of the Red Centre tour will gather on the first evening to meet and greet with the guide and enjoy welcome drinks with fellow travellers. Alice Springs is located about a 4.5-hour drive from Uluru and set against the backdrop of the magnificent MacDonnell Ranges. Before the tour officially starts, make the most of your free time by going for coffee at Page 27 and stopping in for a self-guided tour of the Kangaroo Sanctuary, one of the highlights of this outback outpost.

In and around the outback outpost

There’s a lot more to Alice Springs than meets the eye. Kick off your Globus tour with an Indigenous-led tour of Standley Chasm, located 50 kilometres west of ‘the Alice’ on privately owned Aboriginal land. This geological corridor was carved into the quartzite rock by floods and is best viewed at noon when the midday sun paints brilliant bands of rust, ochre and blood orange on its 80-metre-high walls. Day one also includes a visit to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and School of the Air, and lunch at the Alice Springs Brewing Co. The rest of your day is spent at leisure so you will have time to explore more of the city and its surrounds. We recommend those with keen eyes or a set of binoculars head to the Alice Springs Desert Park for the Nocturnal Tour to spot bilbies, echidnas and maybe malas.

Hike along Kings Canyon

It’s impossible to remain indifferent to the Northern Territory’s geology when hiking along the rim of Kings Canyon, Australia’s very own ‘grand canyon’. The stunning sandstone chasm plunges 270 metres into the gorge, which, from above, resembles an emerald green ribbon threaded through the red earth. Add optional excursions to your booking such as a helicopter flight over the domes of the Lost City, the Garden of Eden, Kings Creek and Carmichael Crag before heading back to base camp for sunset drinks and a special barbecue dinner. Download the GlobusGo mobile app to make the most of your free time, wander without wi-fi and stay in the know about every item on your itinerary.

Watch the sun set over ‘the Rock’

Enjoy a guided walk in the afternoon to Mutitjulu Waterhole, where you can wander around caves, see rock wallabies grazing amid the grasses and river red gum trees, and learn about bush foods such as tjantu (bush tomatoes), arnguli (bush plums) and ili (figs). Follow in the footsteps of dignitaries such as the 14th Dalai Lama and members of the British Royal Family who have also been led around this living cultural landscape by the Traditional Owners of the Land. Learn from an Anangu elder about the significance of the Aboriginal rock art in the Mutitjulu Cave, where multiple generations of Anangu families have camped. A visit to Bruce Munro’s Field of Light offers an altogether more contemporary appreciation of the landscape, lit up as it is like a giant circuit board.

The ever-changing colours of Uluru

From a distance, the shadowed folds of Uluru are like gathers in a long dress spread around the base of the world’s largest monolith. Uluru is akin to a national monument, and one that is best appreciated at sunrise when colour start to seep over the horizon. An escorted tour around the unique domes of Kata Tjuta (the Olgas) is also a humbling experience and one of many highlights that gives the Gems of the Red Centre tour its name.

The camaraderie that comes from being around these ancient wonders will be keenly felt over canapes and sparkling wine on this, the last night of the tour, as you enjoy the three-course ‘Sounds of Silence’ dinner under the stars. While there are many ways to experience your last night in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, you can be sure this deeply spiritual place will remain etched into your mind after listening to an astronomer decode the southern skies.

Farewell your new friends

Your six-day Northern Territory taster tour finishes with a farewell breakfast accompanied by your tour director and fellow travellers. It’s worthwhile taking a few extra days to enjoy diversions around Uluru; extend your time on the back of a Harley-Davidson, chat with artists at the Maruku and Walkatjara galleries, and visit the award-winning Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre. After such an action-packed itinerary, it’s worth taking your foot off the pedal in a town like Alice where you will find a plethora of hip cafes and galleries. Once you have booked a tour with Globus, you can also log in to your Globus MyAccount to see a range of additional options.

FAQs

– Globus tours are all Covid-safe, with measures such as pre-trip health screenings, social distancing, and regular temperature checks. Learn more here.

– Globus tours can be moved without incurring any cancellation fees for travel. Find out more here.

– The tours are aimed at like-minded Aussies, so expect to make plenty of friends.

– The itinerary allows for free time so you can make your own discoveries and enjoy as much or as little downtime as you like.

– Transport includes a private first-class motorcoach with air-conditioning. Headsets provided.

– Meals include five breakfasts, one lunch and two dinners.

– Accommodation is provided in a first-class or superior first-class room with private bath or shower. Includes hotel taxes and porterage, tips and service charges.

Gems of the Red Centre Tour at a glance

DAY 1: Arrive in Alice Springs

Flights to arrive by 4 pm in time for a welcome meeting and drinks.

DAY 2: Alice Springs

Guided sightseeing includes: a visit to Standley Chasm with a local indigenous guide, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and School of the Air, lunch at Alice Springs Brewing Co., and remainder of day at leisure.

DAY 3: Alice Springs – Kings Canyon

Sightseeing includes: the Kings Canyon Rim Walk, sunset drinks, and a special barbecue dinner.

DAY 4: Kings Canyon – Uluru

A guided walk at Mutitjulu Waterhole with the chance to discover Aboriginal rock art, drinks and nibbles while watching the sunset over Uluru, and a visit to Field of Light.

DAY 5: Uluru

See the sunrise over Uluru, walk around Kata Tjuta (the Olgas), and enjoy your afternoon at leisure. Festive farewell includes the Sounds of Silence experience over canapes and chilled sparkling wine overlooking Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park, followed by an unforgettable dining experience and guide to the southern night sky.

DAY 6: Uluru

Your holiday ends with breakfast this morning. You may also choose to extend your time in Uluru and explore more on your own.

Once you’ve booked your spot on the tour, download the GlobusGO mobile app for more trip info.

Plan your tour with Globus by clicking here.

Interested in more destinations? Check out Globus Contrasts of the Kimberley holiday or Rugged Tasmania holiday.