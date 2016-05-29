To climb Uluru or not to climb, that is the question. Hundreds of thousands of tourists scale The Rock every year, against the express wishes of the traditional owners, the Anangu people. Here are five things to consider before making your decision. By Steve Madgwick. 1. Would you climb a church? Bottom line: The traditional owners ask that you donâ€™t climb but the act is still legal. The Anangu consider Uluru an intensely spiritual place, an area where their Tjukurpa (creation stories), which govern their ceremonies, art and rules for living, converge. The Rock is said to be spiritually significant because it was a traditional route of their ancestral Mala men. UNESCO has acknowledged this â€˜cultural landscapeâ€™ by deeming it a World Heritage area so itâ€™s hard to argue.

Would you climb over a church or wander through someoneâ€™s backyard without permission? 2. The scar of Uluru The central Australian deserts and Uluru itself may seem outback tough, but the semi-arid ecosystem is actually quite fragile, as can be seen by the erosion along the historic climbing route, known as the Scar of Uluru. The wearing away of the sandstone is a very real issue. 3. Nowhere, to, well, goâ€¦ There are no toilet facilities on top of Uluru, so when nature inevitably calls the climbers use it as a loo, highlighted by media reports of tourists treating Uluru as a toilet.

And when the rains eventually come, that concentration of number ones and numbers twos flush straight into the waterholes below, tainting the water that threatened flora and fauna rely on.