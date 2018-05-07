Seeing the sights of our Red Centre and Top End is ultimate bucket-list stuff, and the sheer majesty of the Northern Territory deserves nothing less than luxury.

The Northern Territory is the original land of contrasts, from the Red Centre’s ancient secrets and majestic natural wonders to the Top End’s vibrant floodplains and hidden waterfalls, all waiting to be explored – for those who know where to look. For travellers wanting to dive beneath the surface, the boutique Inspiring Journeys offering delivers an enriching and immersive experience.

The new ‘Ultimate Territory Adventure in Style’ journey sees you travelling with a group of no more than twenty like-minded passengers, as you visit the heartland of Australia and experience its most sacred landscapes, taking the time to discover, explore, and relax. View beautiful rock art dating back thousands of years at both Ubirr and Uluru, sample delicious and authentic bush tucker and hear stories of the land and the Dreamtime from the descendants of people who have lived here for 65,000 years, as well as enjoying an exclusive Aboriginal cultural experience.

The ancient gorges, spectacular wetlands and unique wildlife of World Heritage-listed Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks share their secrets as you take a safari cruise on the Mary river and climb up Nourlangie for stunning Kakadu views. You also have the chance to swim at the famous Gunlom and Wangi Falls, and adventure off-road on the rugged Marrakai 4WD track.

A flight to the magical Red Centre delivers you to some of Australia’s most famous sights – to experience the iconic and sacred monolith of Uluru, the 36 mystical domes of Kata Tjuta (The Olgas), and windswept, spectacular Walpa Gorge. A hike to the top of Kings Canyon also yields some of the most magnificent views in the region. Between the extraordinary moments of a Red Centre sunrise, or toasting an Uluru sunset with sparkling wine, Inspiring Journeys knows that this is how it’s done

in ultimate, immersive style.

The 10-day ‘Ultimate Territory Adventure in Style’ affords you enough time to relax, savouring delicious meals and enjoying stylish accommodation, while truly experiencing the heart of the Australian outback. You also have the ready assistance of expert Travel Directors on hand to create moments that are nothing short of unforgettable.

