If there was ever going to be such a thing as an Academy Awards ceremony for bathtubs then this would be the winner hands down.

The hulking form of Uluru is a privilege to see, whether standing in awe at its base or kicking back in the bath at Longitude 131Â°.Â

The building works, which shuttered the property for some four months, have managed to turn up the volume (all the way to 11) on what was already a world-class offering due to its exclusive proximity to the iconic hunk of sandstone that so captures our collective national imagination.

Iâ€™m standing in the two-bedroom Dune Pavilion at Longitude 131Â° , the luxury desert basecamp nestled into the scrubby outback landscape of the Red Centre at Uluru-Kata Tjuta. This is a new inclusion to the property, installed during a $6 million renovation instigated by Baillie Lodges, owners of the celebrated Southern Ocean Lodge on South Australiaâ€™s Kangaroo Island and Capella Lodge on Lord Howe Island, who added the now 15-year-old property to its portfolio back in 2013.

Itâ€™s a bit about the design of the thing â€“ it resembles a luxe rainwater tank â€“ but itâ€™s mostly about the outlook. It sits in front of a floor-to-ceiling window that perfectly frames the hulking form of Uluru in the distance. A front-row bathtub to one of the most breathtaking views in the world.

Arriving into Ayers Rock Airport on a crisp, clear spring morning the day before, I caught fleeting glimpses of Uluru as the plane gently descended onto the red soil (well, the plane lands on a bitumen runway, but you get the idea), but thisÂ was just a prelude of things to come.

Your own private gateway to Uluru

It is a short ride from the airport to Longitude 131Â°, part of the journey along a private roadÂ heading towards the property, which sits at theÂ gateway to the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Alighting from the car, the camp and its rock star view are largely hidden by a low dune of red earth. Following the path into the main lodge of the property, past a subtle front desk and smiling staff kitted out in a desert-ready wardrobe of R.M.Williams jeans, boots and shirts, and the help-yourself bar that can be indulged in at leisure, the space opens up to a cosy collection of lounges and tables set for lunch. And beyond that the view of theÂ Rock itself.

I gravitate to the outdoor desk to be just that little bit closer to it. As I sit feasting on a lunch of cold meats, cheeses and sandwiches, guests wander in from wherever it is they have been during the morning, out walking at the base of Uluru or making the most of the more immediate surroundings, including the lovely pool area.

There are 15 luxury tents that make up the property, in addition to the Dune Pavilion. Each named after an explorer or pioneer who fearlessly set out to chart the true scope of the country, they naturally all have uninterrupted views out over the low desert scrub to Uluru beyond.

Inside, all is appropriately luxurious; from the mammoth bed that looks out through a wall of windows, to the little things: home-made snacks in the mini-bar nook and good coffee. But it is the thingsÂ that arenâ€™t included that prove to be the ultimate luxury: no television and no radio. The senseÂ of remove that even small considerations like this instils is absolutely thrilling: you are alone with your thoughts and the surroundings.

Again it is impossible not to be drawn towardsÂ the view. Ironically no decks or balconies were included in the original design of the tents. But Baillie Lodges are experts at recognising a good thing when they see it â€“ literally â€“ and maximising its potential, so decks were retro-fitted during the renovation process: sitting in the open air listening toÂ the bird song and the wind rustling through the scrub as you gaze into the distance (good coffee within reach) is transformative.

The Longitude wow factor

Every aspect at Longitude 131Â° is maximised forÂ itsÂ wow factor: dinner on my first night is taken atop a dune, where a luxurious deck space with cosy dining â€˜podsâ€™ that look out towards the outline of Kata Tjuta in the distance at sunset offers another spectacular option for guests. And when theÂ golden haze of the dayâ€™s end has faded, the stars in the inky-black desert night sky take over, the night chillÂ assuaged by hot water bottles and blankets.

After a blissful nightâ€™s sleep â€“ the silence is so thickÂ you can almost touch it â€“ itâ€™s time to get up in the grill of the Rock itself. My guide Rick Peterman, a transplant to the Red Centre, has a staggering self-taught knowledge of Uluru and its surrounds, and during a 10-kilometre walk around its circumference he regales us with the stories of the Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru and Kata Tjuta, and name checks the plentiful desert wildflowers that addÂ surprising pops of vivid colour to the scrub during the spring months.

The landscape and its unforgiving nature is exhilarating and confronting all at once. It makes you feel like you could be the last person on Earth: Rickâ€™s ex-army training and quiet confidence is reassuring.

Returning to Longitude 131Â°, the newly installed SpaÂ Kinara (which means â€˜moonâ€™) is the perfect antidote to walking weariness. Inspired by the designÂ of the â€˜wiltjaâ€™, the traditional shelter of the landâ€™s Indigenous ancestors, treatments here makeÂ useÂ of the desertâ€™s plentiful resources of native beauty products, from Kakadu plum, quandong, irmangka-irmangka and desert lime to Australian yellowÂ clay and nutrient-rich desert salts.

As if trying to out â€˜wowâ€™ the previous nightâ€™s diningÂ experience, this eveningâ€™s dinner will be a multi-course affair at Table 131Â°, a clearing in theÂ desert blanketed by stars. But first, a trip toÂ FieldÂ of Light Uluru by celebrated British artistÂ BruceÂ Munro,Â an instalment of 50,000 coloured spindle lights that snake across a vast expanseÂ of desert; the full moon that casts a hauntingÂ glow over the landscape makes the wholeÂ experience otherworldly.

Arriving back at my room after dinner, I find theÂ deck area warmed by a gas fire and a luxurious swag bed set up, complete with hot water bottles andÂ aÂ tray of treats: popcorn sprinkled with salt bush-infusedÂ saltÂ and a trio of spirits to ward off the coolÂ from the inside. If there was ever such a thingÂ asÂ Academy Awards for deck swags this wouldÂ surely be the winner hands down.

Details: Longitude 131Â°, Uluru

Getting there:Â Virgin Australia fly to Uluru dailyÂ from all capital cities.

Staying there:Â Nightly rates at Longitude 131Â° start at $1400 per person twin share for a Luxury Tent, and $2400 per person twin share inÂ the Dune Pavilion. This price includes all dining, open bar withÂ Champagne, premium winesÂ and spirits, in-suite bar, signature experiences and returnÂ Ayers Rock Airport transfers. These rates apply untilÂ 31 March of this year.

Playing there:Â While a selection of Signature Experiences are included in a stayÂ at Longitude 131Â°, a private expedition with your own guide can be booked to explore the protected cultural and natural landscape of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park on four signature experiences, starting from $2400.Â Bookings for Spa Kinaraâ€™sÂ full range of treatments can be madeÂ before arrival or while inÂ residence. The dune-top dining can also be booked as an extra.